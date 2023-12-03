Where is Iman Shumpert now? Meet DWTS season 30 winner

Iman Shumpert played a crucial role on various NBA teams. His career highlight was contributing to the Cleveland Cavaliers' NBA championship win in 2016. These days, Iman is fighting for the safety and well-being of his and Teyana Taylor's children.

The singer-songwriter has alleged that Iman Shumpert neglected the safety of their children, accusing him of jeopardizing their well-being while indulging in a luxurious lifestyle.

Despite recent challenges, Iman Shumpert, beyond his NBA successes, made history by winning Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars, becoming the first former NBA player to claim the Mirrorball Trophy.

Iman Shumpert: His Journey So Far...

While not officially retired from basketball, Iman Shumpert, the 17th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft, has explored diverse ventures beyond the sport. Over his decade-long NBA career, he played in 461 games.

Despite Taylor's September 17 announcement stating that she had separated from ex-NBA player Iman Shumpert after seven years, recent developments indicate relationship challenges, contradicting their initial statement of being best friends and co-parenting partners.

Iman Shumpert boasts a net worth of $35 million, primarily accumulated through his $70 million basketball earnings, $20 million in endorsements, and $10 million from music ventures.

Residing in a $7 million mansion in Atlanta, he has also invested $2 million in a music studio. Shumpert plans to retire in the next five years and focus on his music career.

Iman Shumpert's most financially rewarding season was in 2017–18 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, when he earned an impressive $15,679,747. Known for his valuable contributions to the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Houston Rockets, Brooklyn Nets, and the Cavaliers, Shumpert showcased his skills across multiple NBA teams.

Iman Shumpert: His Journey on Dancing with the Stars

Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach claimed the Dancing With the Stars Mirror Ball Trophy on the Season 30 finale, outshining competitors JoJo Siwa, Cody Rigsby, and Amanda Kloots, who were paired with pro dancers Jenna Johnson, Cheryl Burke, and Alan Bersten, respectively.

Speaking on Good Morning America, the athlete expressed a sense of accomplishment in securing the victory by saying:

"I felt like the whole season I was like telling Daniella, 'Man, you just are great at what you do,' and everybody was saying she didn't have a Mirror Ball yet, so I'm really happy she got one now."

Karagach commended Shumpert's remarkable progress throughout the season, highlighting that, as someone who had never danced before, he defied expectations and reached the finale through hard work.

Shumpert attributed his underdog status as the driving force behind his determination to succeed. This motivation led him to execute flawless, unprecedented stunts on the ballroom floor, ultimately securing his victory.

In the sixth week, Shumpert and Karagach stunned viewers with a contemporary dance inspired by Jordan Peele's Us, earning their first perfect score. Judges praised it as brilliant and a masterpiece, propelling the routine to viral fame on social media.

Final Thoughts

While all has mostly been well with Iman, things have gone quite haywire with the NBC superstar. It was confirmed in September that Iman's wife Teyana Taylor filed for divorce.

The singer-songwriter, who has two daughters, Iman "Junie" Tayla (7) and Rue Rose (3), with the retired athlete, emphasized her unwavering commitment to protecting her family, stating that it has always been a top priority and will remain so for the well-being of her children. She said:

"Please if y'all love y'all play nieces Junie & Rue like y'all have shown, please allow my self & my family some privacy to resolve this matter in peace," she finished, adding, "Love y'all."

Although Iman has not publicly addressed the situation, navigating through a divorce and separation from one's family undoubtedly presents significant challenges.

Fans can tune in to Iman's regular podcast episodes, available on his official Instagram and YouTube channel. While he may not delve into personal matters, he engages in discussions on noteworthy topics.