Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 32 episode 10 (semi-finals): Recap and more details explored

Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode 10 marked the semi-final of the hit reality show and viewers witnessed several diverse performances. This episode stood out as no couples were eliminated, a rare occurrence in the show's history, heightening the anticipation for the finale.

The dancers performed a range of styles, which reflected their hard work and dedication. The judges' feedback varied, with several couples achieving perfect scores. Dancing with the Stars season 32 episode 10 was a display of perseverance, as some contestants overcame physical challenges to deliver memorable performances.

Dancing With The Stars season 32 semi-finale did not feature any eliminations

Standout performances

The Dancing with the Stars semi-final opened with Ariana and Pasha performing a Jive routine to Runaway Baby. Despite Ariana's rib injury, the duo delivered an energetic performance, earning a score of 28 out of 30. Their second performance was a Foxtrot to Trampoline, showcasing a blend of elegance and technique, which earned them a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Jason and Daniella presented a Viennese Waltz to I Won't Give Up. Their performance, filled with grace and fluidity, reflected Jason's improved technique, earning them a score of 27 out of 30. The judges appreciated the emotional depth but suggested a further enhancement in expression. In their second dance, they performed a Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo. This performance was marked by strong, dramatic movements and earned them a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Xochitl and Val's Samba to Samba was the highlight of the night. Their performance, brimming with joy and precision, impressed the judges, earning them a perfect score of 30 out of 30. They then took the stage for the second time and performed a Waltz routine to La Vie en Rose. Their performance was praised for its elegance and emotional depth, resulting in a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Alyson and Sasha's Jive to Footloose was a lively performance, though it had some technical errors. The judges scored it 25 out of 30, praising Alyson's journey and resilience throughout the competition. Their Waltz to Come Away With Me was a sweet and symbolic routine, earning them a score of 26 out of 30. The judges appreciated the emotional vulnerability displayed in this performance.

Charity and Artem also captivated the Dancing with the Stars audience with their Rumba to Love The Way You Lie Part III. Their routine, technically proficient and emotionally charged, earned them a 29 out of 30. They then stepped onto the stage for their Quickstep routine to BO$$, which was characterized by its fast pace and precision. This performance earned them a perfect score of 30 out of 30.

Scorecard

The Dancing with the Stars semi-final continued to showcase a blend of technical skill and artistic expression. The judges were impressed by the intensity and precision of the contestants.

Here's a complete scorecard of DWTS week 10:

Ariana and Pasha (Jive to Runaway Baby): Scored 28/30.

Jason and Daniella (Viennese Waltz to I Won't Give Up): Scored 27/30.

Xochitl and Val (Samba to "Samba): Scored a perfect 30/30.

Charity and Artem (Rumba to Love The Way You Lie Part III): Scored 29/30.

Alyson and Sasha (Jive to Footloose): Scored 25/30.

Jason and Daniella (Paso Doble to Diablo Rojo): Scored a perfect 30/30.

Xochitl and Val (Waltz to La Vie en Rose): Scored a perfect 30/30.

Charity and Artem (Quickstep to BO$$): Scored a perfect 30/30.

Alyson and Sasha (Waltz to Come Away With Me): Scored 26/30.

Ariana and Pasha (Foxtrot to Trampoline): Scored a perfect 30/30.

Challenges and overcoming adversity

The semi-finals were not just about the scores but also about the challenges faced by the contestants. Ariana's performance, in particular, was a display of determination. Despite her rib injury, she managed to deliver a strong performance, showcasing her commitment and passion for the competition.

This resilience was a common theme throughout the episode, as each contestant pushed their boundaries, overcoming physical and mental challenges to put their best foot forward on the dance floor.

Setting the stage for the finale

The semi-finals of Dancing with the Stars season 32 set the stage for the upcoming finale. With no couples eliminated in this episode, all five pairs will advance to the final showdown. This decision by the show's production team confirms that the finale will feature a tough competition among some of the season's strongest dancers.

This Dancing With The Stars episode's unique no-elimination twist set the stage for an exceptionally competitive finale. As the season draws to a close, the anticipation for the final is at an all-time high, promising fans a spectacular end to a season marked by memorable performances and remarkable talent.

The DWTS season 32 finale is scheduled to air on December 5, 2023, on the ABC network.