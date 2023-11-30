Iman Shumpert’s ex-wife Teyana Taylor rocks stylish long sleeve top and baggy trousers during Jimmy Kimmel show amid divorce

Iman Shumpert's ex-wife, R&B artist Teyana Taylor, made an appearance on last night's episode of ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The "Gonna Love Me" singer showed up in a long-sleeved cropped top and baggy trousers with high heels.

She made the public appearance amid the announcement of her separation from Shumpert via Instagram.

Taylor's fit looked incredible which is to be expected from her as she has established herself as one of the fashionable music artists in the industry today.

Following her appearance on the show, she also uploaded pictures of her interview with Jimmy Kimmel to her Instagram account, including an image of her posing back-to-back style with the host.

Despite the separation from Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor seems focused on her own life without all of the outside noise.

Moreover, she was recently part of a collaboration song titled "Above The Law," with rappers Meek Mill and Rick Ross alongside producer DJ Khaled. The song was released on Nov. 9, 2023, where she sang the chorus of the song.

Teyana Taylor talks about Iman Shumpert

During the days of speculation regarding Teyana Taylor's separation from 2016 NBA champion Iman Shumpert, the singer finally confirmed everything via an Instagram post which read:

"Iman and I are separated and have been for a while," Taylor captioned. "We are still the best of friends, great business partners and are one hell of a team when it comes to co-parenting our 2 beautiful children. Most importantly we are family and in the 10 years together, 7 years married we ain't ever played with or about that."

"We just keep ya'll a**es out the group chat lol," Taylor added, "which is the reason we've been able to successfully and peacefully separate without all of the outside noise. The only reason I'm even sharing this part of the chat is because the narratives are getting a little out of hand and it's unfair to all parties involved. I hope this provided some clarity for ya'll."

In the post, she addressed rumors regarding Iman Shumpet's infidelity being the reason behind the split, which, according to her, wasn't the case. The ex-couple seems to be on good terms and remain great friends and business partners while also co-parenting their two children.

Meanwhile, the former Cleveland Cavaliers guard has not made any comments about the matter. Despite dating for 10 years and married for seven years, the two weren't able to continue on their journey together.