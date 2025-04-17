“Doesn’t matter how many granola bars I eat” — When Brad Pitt and George Clooney revealed how turning 60 changed their perspective on life

George Clooney and Brad Pitt have both been well-known Hollywood stars for over two decades. Recognized for their roles in films like Ocean’s Eleven, the two actors have often been seen together, not just in movies but as close friends.

Ad

In an interview published by GQ on August 13, 2024, the duo shared how they have navigated the challenges of aging, particularly with hitting the milestone of turning 60. Their open discussion on life, work, and aging provided a unique look into how these two icons reflected on their personal lives and careers.

“Doesn’t matter how many granola bars I eat,” George Clooney remarked.

This encapsulated his thoughts on the inevitability of aging as he discussed how he spent his 60th birthday. Clooney joked that aging would catch up to him no matter how healthy he was, eating granola bars and staying fit.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

From brittle bones to muscle loss, his body would change in 20 years once he turned 80. This statement showed his awareness of the fact that aging brought with it a lot more than just a physical health change.

In their conversation, both George Clooney and Brad Pitt opened up about how turning 60 has reshaped their perspectives on life. Pitt said that with time came a higher awareness of mortality. He reflected on how, with age, also came an acceptance of death as a part of the human experience.

Ad

"You just become more aware of it," he stated.

Clooney said in the interim that although he still believed in good shape, he knew the next two decades would bring unavoidable changes. Both of them admitted that as they got older, while maintaining physical health was important, the balance between life and work was what really counted.

Brad Pitt and George Clooney's perspective on their 60s

Brad Pitt and George Clooney at "Wolfs" Red Carpet - The 81st Venice International Film Festival (Image via Getty)

Turning 60 led George Clooney and Brad Pitt to think more about the concept of mortality. Pitt specifically mentioned that with age came a greater understanding of life’s fragility. He reflected on how people tend to become more aware of their time on earth and the people they love.

Ad

"You start to understand this idea of mortality and that it is something we all have to deal with," he explained.

This new consciousness changed his emphasis from labor to living life completely. Brad Pitt said he now appreciated the simple pleasures in life, like how the air was fresh and the grass was green.

George Clooney also echoed these sentiments, albeit with a different perspective. While he felt physically capable, he pointed out that aging was unavoidable.

Ad

“I can still play basketball with the boys. I can still hang,” he said.

However, he quickly followed up with the reality of aging. He talked about his understanding of how inevitable the changes that come with aging were, no matter how healthy he ate.

"In 20 years, I’m 80. And that’s a different number," he said.

This realization made him reassess how he would like to spend the next two decades, balancing work and life.

Ad

Also read: What did Quentin Tarantino say about George Clooney? Actor opens up about getting irritated with the director's recent comment

Embracing life and work in later years

Ad

As both actors reflected on their careers, they acknowledged that their roles in the industry might change as they age. Brad Pitt noted how his current outlook on life was shaped by his family. He mentioned how his parents have aged, and seeing them made him realize that the later years of one's life could still be fulfilling with the right mindset.

He admired the 96-year-old architect Frank Gehry, who remains creatively active.

Ad

"And I think that’s kind of the formula to stay creative and keep loving your life," said Pitt.

This sentiment highlighted his belief that even in old age, staying active and engaged with life is essential.

George Clooney shared similar thoughts, revealing that aging for him meant a shift in priorities. He discussed how he realized that while he could still be physically active, he needed to shift his focus to also living a fulfilling life.

Ad

"We also have to focus on life," he remarked.

George Clooney emphasized that it’s important to balance the demands of work with the joys of life as they move into their senior years.

Also read: "It's very hard to let go of power"— George Clooney commends Joe Biden for opting out of 2024 Presidential race, calls this act "selfless"

The changing focus of aging

Ad

When both actors addressed their careers and how aging influenced their decisions in Hollywood, the discussion became more profound. George Clooney said that although aging presented difficulties, it also offered more chances for meaningful work.

He mentioned that he became more selective about the roles he took, preferring to focus on interesting characters rather than chasing fame.

"Oh, I’m going to be held responsible. I need to go back to: good script, good director, if I’m allowed to pick. And that means you have to take money out of the issue," George Clooney said.

Ad

He thought back on how his earlier years had been characterized by a fear of failure and the drive to maintain his image. In recent years, though, he learned to welcome and adapt to change and release the desire to govern every facet of his life.

Read more: On which film did George Clooney work with David O. Russell? Actor blasts director for "making every person on the crew’s life hell"

Ad

Reflections on their careers and the future

As Brad Pitt and George Clooney looked back at their careers, they acknowledged the changing landscape of Hollywood. Clooney reflected on how the era of big stars was coming to an end, with studios no longer developing stars the way they used to.

"Well, they haven’t developed stars the way the studio system used to," he remarked.

Ad

Despite the changing nature of their work, both actors remain active in their careers, finding joy in the roles they take on and in their personal lives.

Read more: "The most humiliating job" - When Brad Pitt made his feelings known about the oddest gig of his life

Stay tuned for the latest updates on your favorite celebrities and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajan Bhattacharya Rajan is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda with previous experience of 5 years in writing about the genre. While he has a Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, it was his passion for the domain that led him to pursue a career in the field. He firmly believes that research is key when reporting on any topic, and glances through a wide array of articles to produce informative and accurate content.



Rajan admires Robert Downey Jr., Bob Dylan, and John Mayer since he feels they are the best at their trade. He is passionate about music and has had the opportunity to interact with popular Bollywood music directors A. R. Rahman, Pritam and Vishal-Sekhar.



If he could go back in time, he would jump at the opportunity to be part of Coldplay's hit track, 'A Sky Full of Stars.' Know More