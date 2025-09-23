"Don't want to hear people b*tching": Dave Bautista bashes people who whine at the film sets

Dave Bautista has never been one to keep his opinions to himself, whether in the wrestling arena or in movies. Now, the ex-WWE star turned Hollywood star is in the news again, this time for his candid comments about his workplace. In an interview with Collider on September 19, 2025, Bautista explained that he had come to a stage in his career where he had no patience for abusive behavior on sets anymore.

For him, life was too precious to be wasted among people who didn't love filmmaking as much as he did.

The star, who is in the process of promoting his new release Afterburn, conceded he's in a position where he can now pick his projects and collaborators more judiciously.

Dave Bautista clarified that he wishes to collaborate with individuals whom he respects and enjoys working with. More than anything, he states that he was not willing to put himself in the line of fire, especially with co-stars and crew members who complain or are ungrateful for the opportunity to work in movies.

"I want to be there, and I want to take advantage of it," he explained. "So I don't want to hear people b*tching, complaining, moaning, and groaning about doing something that we're all lucky enough to get to do and make."

Exploring in detail what Dave Bautista had to say about toxic film sets

During the interview with Collider, Dave Bautista clarified that he understands acting as something far greater than a job.

“I’m happy to be there. It’s a love thing for me, and I’m passionate about it,” he explained.

The actor added that he has no desire to be surrounded by people who treat film work like a burden. To him, negativity kills the joy of the craft, and he doesn’t see why anyone should waste their time with colleagues who don’t want to be there.

He also said in another interview with GQ on January 4, 2023:

“I just want to be a good f*cking actor. A respected actor.”

Apart from acting, Dave Bautista's legacy as a pro wrestler remains. In WWE, he is known as Batista and has established one of the most accomplished wrestling careers of his era, with several championship wins and iconic appearances at WrestleMania. He walked away from wrestling in 2019 after WrestleMania 35.

Exploring in detail about Dave Bautista and his new movie, Afterburn

Dave Bautista is appearing in Afterburn, a post-apocalyptic action picture by J.J. Perry. Based on the Red 5 Comics graphic novel of the same title, the film takes place ten years after a catastrophic solar flare destroys Earth's technology.

Bautista stars as Jake, a former soldier and now a treasure hunter who seeks lucrative pre-flare items for influential clients, such as the famous Mona Lisa.

The movie features a good cast, apart from Bautista. Samuel L. Jackson plays August Valentine, the self-acclaimed King of England, who commissions Jake to bring back the Mona Lisa as part of his intention to restore his nation.

Olga Kurylenko is Drea, a resolute freedom fighter, while Kristofer Hivju plays General Volkov, a vicious warlord who has dominated sections of France.

The making of Afterburn has been a long process. Initially created in 2008 with other directors and actors on board, the film finally gained momentum in 2024 with Bautista at the helm. For the actor, Afterburn represents another opportunity to expand his action-packed filmography while still delivering a character-driven performance.

Aside from Afterburn, the actor has a packed lineup. His next projects are the action thriller Trap House, the indie sci-fi movie Alpha Gang, and voice work for The Legend of Aang: The Last Airbender.

