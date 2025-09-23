Where to watch Splitsville (2025)? Streaming details explored

Splitsville is a comedy film released in 2025. It follows Carey, played by Kyle Marvin, after his wife Ashley asks for a divorce. He turns to his friends Julie and Paul for support. He then discovers that their secret to happiness is an open marriage.

The movie had its limited theatrical release in the United States on August 22, 2025. It then expanded to a wide release on September 5, 2025.

The global streaming release of Splitsville took place on September 23, 2025. The film is available on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV, where it can be rented or purchased.

Where to watch Splitsville worldwide

As of September 23, 2025, Splitsville is available to rent or purchase on Amazon Prime Video in the United States. JustWatch also shows that the title can be bought or rented through Amazon Video. Apple TV lists the film for digital purchase and rental as well, with a runtime of 104 minutes and an R rating. At this time, there are no free streaming options available in the US.

In the UK, Splitsville is available to watch, rent or buy on Amazon Prime Video and other platforms that partner with JustWatch. Its OTT release began on Prime Video on September 23, 2025. Theatrical release in many international markets started on September 5, 2025. In other territories, Apple TV and global digital platforms also carry the film.

Storyline and cast

Splitsville is a 2025 American comedy directed by Michael Angelo Covino, who co-wrote the script with Kyle Marvin. It was produced by Neon, Topic Studios, Watch This Ready, and TeaTime Pictures. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 19, 2025 and later opened in limited US theaters on August 22 before a wide release on September 5.

The story begins with Carey and Ashley, a married couple whose lives change after a tragic car accident. Ashley admits she wants a divorce, which leads Carey to seek comfort from his close friends Paul and Julie. He soon discovers that Paul and Julie are in an open marriage. What follows is a chain of events that test the boundaries of love, loyalty, and friendship, as Carey becomes involved with Julie and the dynamics between all four unravel.

The cast includes Dakota Johnson as Julie, Adria Arjona as Ashley, Michael Angelo Covino as Paul, and Kyle Marvin as Carey. Supporting roles are played by Nicholas Braun as Matt the Mentalist, David Castañeda as Fede, O-T Fagbenle as Brent, Charlie Gillespie as Jackson, Simon Webster as Rus, Prince Rodn3y as Three, Tyrone Benskin as Dr. Ott, Jessika Mathurin as Keri, Stephen Adekolu as Sutton, Nahéma Ricci as Antoneta, and Letitia Brookes as Officer Lank.

Splitsville is now available on digital platforms for viewers in the US, UK, and various other areas. Viewers can watch the film at home after its worldwide theatrical release, with options to rent or purchase via Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

