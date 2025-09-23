Splitsville ending explained: Love, jealousy, and the messy reality of open marriage

Splitsville is a 2025 comedy film directed by Michael Angelo Covino, who co-wrote the screenplay with Kyle Marvin. The film features Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Michael Angelo Covino, and Kyle Marvin in the lead roles. It was released on September 5, 2025, and had a digital release on Prime Video on September 23, 2025.

The plot follows two couples whose lives become entwined when one of them announces their divorce. After Carey's wife, Ashley, files for divorce, he turns to his friends, Paul and Julie, for help. However, he is shocked upon learning that Paul and Julie's seemingly happy marriage is an open one.

When Carey has a sexual encounter with Julie, it throws all their relationships into chaos, forcing them to confront their beliefs about love, trust, and commitment. The dispute is resolved in the movie's climax, in a realistic and somewhat chaotic way. While Paul and Julie stay apart yet continue to have sex, Carey and Ashley get back together and have a baby.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers about the film. Viewer's discretion advised.

Explaining Splitsville messy yet honest ending

Splitsville delves into the absurdities and complexities of modern relationships. The film centers on two couples: Carey and Ashley, whose marriage abruptly ends when Ashley asks for a divorce, and their friends, Paul and Julie, who seem to have it all figured out with a seemingly perfect, but secretly open marriage.

When a troubled Carey turns to Paul and Julie for support after his wife seeks divorce, he is shocked by their revelation, setting off a chain of events that throws all four characters into a vortex of jealousy, betrayal, and self-discovery. Splitsville conclusion defies traditional romantic comedy clichés in a delightfully complex and authentic way.

After Carey and Julie's affair is exposed, their friendships and marriages are shattered, resulting in a several confrontational moments and revelations. A key moment is when Paul, in a vulnerable moment, tells Julie that he never had an affair during their open marriage and that he had just proposed the arrangement to calm his own deep-seated fears.

This revelation humanizes Paul and throws doubt on the idea of the "perfect" open marriage as it was a fragile system based on unresolved concerns in the first place. During the film's conclusion, each character settles into their new world. Ashley, who initially sought a divorce, reconciles with Carey, and they are later seen together with a baby as they choose to move forward.

On the other hand, Paul and Julie do not get back together as a couple. However, they continue to maintain a sexual relationship, hinting that their physical and emotional bond, while no longer sticking to a traditional marriage, is still a significant part of their lives. In the film's final scene, the four characters are shown together at the beach house.

Paul and Carey get into a fight with a neighbor over a stolen jet ski, mirroring a similar conflict from earlier in the film. This recurring storyline in Splitsville reveals that, although the characters have undergone major emotional development and their romantic relationships have evolved, their fundamental characteristics and the underlying nature of their friendship remain unchanged.

Splitsville was released on September 5, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates.

