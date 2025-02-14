7 movies to watch if you liked Prime's My Fault: London

Directed by Dani Girdwood and Charlotte Fassler, My Fault: London, is a British romantic drama that stars Asha Banks, and Matthew Broome, and is a remake of the 2023 Spanish film of the same name.

Ad

The movie is about a teenage girl, Noah, who moves from America to London to live with her mother and stepfather. But when she meets her stepbrother, Nick, the two fall for each other. In the meantime, Noah’s father gets released from prison and begins tracking her every move.

The movie was released on February 13, 2025, on Prime Video and explores themes of forbidden love and passion. Viewers who enjoyed the movie can check the list below for some similar movies.

Ad

Trending

My Fault, The Reader, and other movies like My Fault: London

1. The Reader (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Stephen Daldry and starring Kate Winslet and Ralph Fiennes, this romantic drama is based on a novel by Bernhard Schlink. The movie is about a German lawyer, Michael, who has a relationship with an older woman, Hanna.

Ad

But troubles arise when she disappears and later reappears after many years in connection to a trial about war crimes and seems to hold a secret. Like My Fault: London, the movie is about forbidden love. Even though the premise of both movies is different, it is a somber watch.

2. Vita and Virginia (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Gemma Arterton and Elizabeth Debicki, this biographical romantic drama directed by Chanya Button is based on a play by Eileen Atkins. The movie is set in the 1920s and revolves around the love affair between Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West.

Ad

Like My Fault: London, the movie has themes of forbidden love as romantic relationships between two women were unconventional for that time. Both movies revolve around two star-crossed lovers whose paths intertwine and the duo engage in a passionate affair.

3. A Short Film about Love (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Krzysztof Kieslowski, this Polish romantic drama is about the forbidden love affair between a young post office worker and an older woman who is his neighbor. The movie is set in Warsaw, the Polish capital.

Ad

The young man, Tomek, is obsessed with his neighbor, Magda, and the two begin a whirlwind romance. Like My Fault: London, the movie is about a passionate but clandestine love affair, which is frowned upon by society. Both movies explore one’s feelings and actions through the lens of love.

4. Shakespeare in Love (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Gwyneth Paltrow and Joseph Fiennes, this period romantic drama directed by John Madden, depicts a fictional love affair between William Shakespeare (Fiennes) and Viola de Lesseps (Paltrow), during the writing of Romeo and Juliet.

Ad

Like My Fault: London, the movie has themes of forbidden love as Viola is betrothed to Lord Wessex. While My Fault: London has a modern setting, this movie is a period piece and makes for an interesting watch. Both movies are about love and passion.

5. Love Sick (Plex)

Still from the movie (Image via Plex)

Directed by Tudor Giurgiu and starring Maria Popistasu and Loana Barbu, this Romanian drama is about two university friends, Kiki and Sandu, who are in a secret relationship. But problems arise when Kiki’s possessive brother comes and gets jealous of Kiki and Sandu’s relationship.

Ad

Like My Fault: London, the movie is about forbidden love and has themes of incestuous love as well. Both movies are gripping and suspenseful and offer a deeper exploration of the darker shades of love.

6. Endless Love (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Starring Alex Pettyfer, Gabriella Wilde, and others, this romantic drama directed by Shana Feste, is based on a novel by Scott Spencer and is a modern remake of the 1981 movie.

Ad

The movie is about a young girl, Jade, who has come to stay at an inn with her parents, where David is the valet. The two fall for each other but their parents oppose their reunion because they come from different backgrounds. Like My Fault: London, the movie is a modern take on love and romance.

7. My Fault (Prime Video)

Still from the movie (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

Directed by Domingo Gonzalez, this movie serves as the inspiration for My Fault: London. Starring Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, this Spanish romantic movie is about a teenage girl, Noah, who is forced to leave her home when her mother marries another man.

Ad

But, she soon meets Nick, who is her stepbrother, and the two fall for each other, despite their best efforts to resist each other. Like My Fault: London, the movie has a similar premise of incestuous love and passionate affairs.

Viewers are welcome to go through the list and choose a movie of their liking.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback