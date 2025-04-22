Enola Holmes 3: Full list of cast

The third part of Netflix's popular movie Enola Holmes was announced by the OTT platform in April 2025. While its release date is yet to be announced, production is underway in the United Kingdom.

Ad

Enola is the fictionalized younger sister of the legendary Sherlock Holmes, a Victorian-era detective characterized by British writer Arthur Conan Doyle. Enola's story has been adapted from the books by Nancy Springer, The Enola Holmes Mysteries.

Starring Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown as the titular character, Henry Cavill as Sherlock, and Helena Bonham Carter as their mother, Eudoria, the 2020 mystery film received a 6.6 rating on IMDb and 91% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Ad

Trending

The first installment, Enola Holmes, was released on Netflix globally on September 23, 2020. The sequel, Enola Holmes 2, aired on November 4, 2022.

Cast of Enola Holmes 3

Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Millie Bobby Brown rose to fame in 2016 with her portrayal of Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series Stranger Things, for which she received two Primetime Emmy nominations and one Screen Actors Guild Awards nomination. Since then, she has also appeared in Godzilla: King of Monsters (2019), Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), and The Electric State (2025).

Ad

Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes

2025 AACTA Awards Ceremony Presented By Foxtel Group - Media Room - Source: Getty

Henry Cavill reprises his role as Enola's elder brother. The British actor gained recognition for his role as Superman in the DC Extended Universe, with his first appearance in Man of Steel (2013). He is also known for his roles in Showtime's The Tudors (2007-2010), Netflix's The Witcher (2019-2023), and The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015).

Ad

Helena Bonham Carter as Eudoria Holmes

2024 BAFTA Television Awards With P&O Cruises - Winners Room - Source: Getty

Helena Bonham Carter takes on the role of Eudoria Holmes, the matriarch of the Holmes family. She is an award-winning British actress with over 40 years of acting experience. She is a prominent face in Tim Burton's movies and also largely known for her roles in Fight Club (1999), Les Misérables (2012), and Ocean's 8 (2018).

Ad

Louis Partridge as Tewkesbury

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Louis Partridge plays Viscount Tewkesbury, Enola's love interest. He is an English actor who had his breakthrough with the Enola Holmes movies. He is also known for his roles in Paddington 2 (2017), the FX miniseries Pistol (2022), and the psychological thriller miniseries Disclaimer (2024).

Ad

Himesh Patel as Dr. John Watson

2025 Sundance Film Festival - "Bubble & Squeak" Premiere - Source: Getty

Dr. John Watson is known by readers as Sherlock Holmes' closest and most trusted friend. Himesh Patel portrays this character in the upcoming movie. He made his debut with BBC's EastEnders (2016-2017) and has since appeared in Tenet (2020), Don't Look Up (2021), and the HBO miniseries Station Eleven (2021).

Ad

Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Moriarty

UK Special Screening of "Dune" - Source: Getty

Sharon Duncan-Brewster stars as Sherlock Holmes' criminal nemesis, Professor Moriarty. Sharon is known for her role as Senator Tynnra Pamlo in the Star Wars franchise and Dr. Liet-Kynes in Dune (2021).

Ad

More about Enola Holmes 3

While Harry Bradbeer directed the first two movies, Philip Barantini has been signed on by Netflix to direct the third part. Barantini's recent one-take hit, Adolescence, became popular across the globe.

While not much is known about the plot of this threequel, it will likely follow the main storyline of Nancy Springer's third book in the series, The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets.

Ad

According to a blog post by Netflix from April 22, 2025, the description for the movie states,

"Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide in a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before."

The first and second parts of Enola Holmes are available to stream globally on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Natalie Reddy Natalie is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with a diverse background in fashion, fitness, and content creation. She holds a BA in Fashion Design with Marketing and a NASM certification in personal training.



Her writing journey began in high school with fashion blogs and later expanded into health and fitness content for Sportskeeda's former Health & Fitness division. With seven years of experience, Natalie has contributed to brands like Medicon Leather, Fuel Hub, Zarrel Malaysia, and Shoppr Malaysia, crafting SEO-driven content.



Natalie's notable achievements include interviewing entrepreneur Michael Foley and being featured in Happiest Health magazine for her insights on training for women in their 20s. An extrovert by nature, she enjoys analyzing entertainment trends and understanding audience engagement.



Natalie prioritizes accuracy in her articles by cross-referencing multiple sources and staying unbiased. She admires Sophia Amoruso, having been inspired by her book #GIRLBOSS. Amoruso's journey, from unconventional beginnings to building a successful brand, resonates deeply with Natalie.



Outside of writing, Natalie spends time at a private exercise studio training clients and is also involved in textile sampling for a fashion brand that she is part of. Know More

The stars of Apple TV+'s new original series on how to save the planet HERE