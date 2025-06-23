Ezra Miller considering a Hollywood return with director Lynne Ramsay

Ezra Miller, the 32-year-old actor best known for portraying the DC superhero Flash in the DCEU, is reportedly preparing to return to the big screen. According to The Independent, Miller’s return may be helmed by renowned filmmaker Lynne Ramsay. After returning to the public eye at the 2025 Cannes and Filming Italy Sardegna Festival, Miller called their period of seclusion "friendly," stating that they had been recuperating via writing and reflection.

After a string of legal troubles, including arrests and mental health crises, Miller's career took a nosedive in 2022, but they were praised for their roles in the DC Universe and Fantastic Beasts.

Ezra Miller's film career started in 2008 with Antonio Campos' Afterschool, playing a young student at a boarding school who unintentionally records two friends' drug-related deaths and is later requested to create a memorial video.

They made an appearance in City Island the next year alongside Steven Strait, Julianna Margulies, and Andy García. Miller played the lead in Beware the Gonzo and appeared in a supporting role in Every Day, both of which had their Tribeca Film Festival premieres in 2010.

Ezra Miller's Cannes 2025 appearance

Ezra Miller attends Filming Italy 2025. (Image via Getty)

Ezra Miller made an unexpected comeback to the public eye on May 17 at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, their first red carpet appearance since 2023, which created a stir in the film industry. They attended the premiere of Die My Love, which is directed by Lynne Ramsay. The pair had previously worked together in the 2011 film, We Need to Talk About Kevin.

In an interview with the Italian outlet Lo Speciale Giornale, Ezra Miller spoke about his Cannes appearance and said,

“I came to Cannes to support one of my closest friends in the world, who is Lynne Ramsay – who I think is one of the greatest living filmmakers. I’m working with her again, that will likely be the first thing I do, is a film that her and I are writing together.”

Over the last two years, Miller has not bagged any new roles, and his character in the animated series Invincible was recast. Addressing the issue, they noted that they hold some remorse about some of the things that they did. However, they also remain very grateful for the lessons learnt during the process.

Legal troubles of Ezra Miller

The legal troubles of Ezra Miller first came to light in March 2022 in Hawaii. They caused at least 10 police calls in Hilo over a few weeks, including instances of loitering, having public altercations, and photographing individuals without their permission.

Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke club on March 28, 2022. They were accused of yelling profanities, stealing a microphone from a vocalist, and lunging at a man playing darts.

Miller is seen on stage after the Filming Italy 2025 red carpet at Forte Village Resort. (Image via Getty)

On April 19, a month later, they were arrested again in Hawaii on charges of second-degree assault after allegedly hurling a chair that hit a woman at a private home. There was a no-contest plea and an additional $500 fine at the end of that accusation.

When Tokata Iron Eyes' parents, a teenager Miller had allegedly mentored since the age of 12, applied for a temporary protective order in June 2022, more controversy erupted. Miller was accused of grooming, intimidating, and acting inappropriately toward the child.

In the same month, a Massachusetts family claimed Miller had threatened them and shown disturbing interest in their 12-year-old child, leading to the issuance of another temporary harassment order. Miller was accused of breaking into a neighbor's house and taking alcohol bottles in August 2022, which led to felony burglary charges against him in Vermont.

