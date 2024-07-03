Fact check: Does A Quiet Place: Day One have an end credit scene? Explained

A Quiet Place: Day One has been appreciated by both fans and critics since its release in theatres on June 28, 2024. The film is written based on John Krasinski's story and features actors Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn. The plot revolves around a deadly invasion in New York City, showing how aliens forced the world into staying silent to avoid them.

Since A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel, it doesn't have a post-credit scene. However, the film sets up an opening for A Quiet Place 3 as the next part of the series. Joseph Quinn's character Eric might appear on screen again in the future.

The official summary for the film reads:

"A woman named Sam finds herself trapped in New York City during the early stages of an invasion by alien creatures with ultrasonic hearing."

Is there a post-credits scene in A Quiet Place: Day One?

A still from A Quiet Place: Day One (via Paramount Pictures)

Since A Quiet Place: Day One is a prequel to the Quiet Place films, it doesn't include a post-credits scene for viewers.

Usually, the other films in the Quiet Place franchise have also not had end-credit scenes. Horror films usually establish all the events within the film's runtime itself, which is also the case for this one.

However, there's good news for fans who would like to see more on their screens. Paramount Pictures has announced that A Quiet Place 3 is in the initial stages of production.

Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe might return as the Abbott family. Joseph Quinn's character Eric, who appeared in A Quiet Place: Day One, might also make an appearance in the future instalment.

What is A Quiet Place: Day One about? Plot explored

The film focuses on the story of Sam, a patient in New York who's struggling with terminal cancer.

Sam is on the city streets with her cat Frodo when she and other bystanders notice something crashing onto the earth. After this, horrifying alien-like creatures emerge and start attacking people.

Sam and a few survivors hide in a puppet theatre and are asked to stay silent by Henri, one of the members of the group, who explains that military helicopters announced so earlier. They find out that the creatures cannot swim and decide to try and escape via water.

In the meantime, a student called Eric finds a lost Frodo and returns the cat to Sam. As they scour for medicine and share old memories, Sam and Eric form a bond.

They decide to try and escape Manhattan via boats, but eventually, Sam entrusts Frodo to Eric and asks him to leave while she distracts the aliens. She even gives him her yellow sweater to have as a keepsake to remember her.

Sam takes her life's agency into her own hands in the end, as per the note she gives Eric, thanking him for teaching her how to live. She listens to the song 'Feeling Good' on the streets, and unplugs her earphones to allow the song to blare out loud. The film ends when an alien appears right behind her, ready to kill, as the screen cuts to black.

Audiences can watch A Quiet Place: Day One released in theatres near them.

