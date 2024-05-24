Fact Check: Does Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga have post-credit scene? Explained

Recently, the audiences at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival watched an exclusive premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, a prequel to the 2015 movie Mad Max: Fury Road on May 15th. The post-apocalyptic action-adventure film was released on May 23, 2024.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has been garnering heaps of praise for its direction, storytelling, action sequences, music, and cinematography from fans. The film has also been receiving compliments for its impeccable casting and the performances by the lead actors, which include Anya Taylor Joy (Imperator Furiosa) and Chris Hemsworth (Dementus).

The film is also receiving attention for its post-credit scene, which insidiously suggests that there is more to come from the Mad Max franchise.

The post-credit scene in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Seconds after the end credits roll for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, several scenes from the highly popular Mad Max: Fury Road are presented as brief clips.

In those clips, the audiences get a glimpse of all the fan-favorite characters featured in the 2015 film. These characters include Charlize Theron's Furiosa, Tom Hardy's Max, Keays-Byrnes's Immortan Joe, and Nicholas Hoult's War Boy Nux. Also featured in the clip is Coma Doof Warrior with his blazing metal guitar.

Then the final credits for the movie's principal cast roll, and there's yet another scene that only lasts a few seconds. The scene does not feature any characters, but merely shows a shaking ornament in Furiosa’s vehicle.

This ornament is not any regular ornament. It is War Boy Nux's famous bird bobblehead from Mad Max: Fury Road. If the fans of the movie can recall, Nux lost this bobblehead very early in the film, after his vehicle was destroyed in a sandstorm.

What does the post-credit scene of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga mean?

The post-credit scene of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga can be interpreted in two ways. It can point towards the continuation of the Mad Max franchise with a third movie, with Furiosa's character at the helm. Fans think that a third movie might bridge the gap between Mad Max: Fury Road and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.

Or it can point towards a shift of focus towards other characters of the franchise, in this case, War Boy Nux. It is possible that Nicholas Hoult, who has several projects lined up for release in 2024 and 2025, is already in talks with the makers of the movie for a War Boy Nux focused prequel.

Concluding Thoughts

Until official confirmation, it is difficult to establish what exactly the post-credits scene from Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga means. That being said, to understand the multitudes of theories about the specific scene, you need to watch the movie at the earliest.

The movie will be released in theaters across the United States on Friday, May May 24, 2024. The screenplay was written by George Miller and Nico Lathouris. George Miller has also directed the movie.