Fact Check: Does the Under Paris' Seine River actually have sharks? Explained

Giant sharks are a popular theme in aquatic monster movies, and Under Paris is the latest addition. Instead of typical sea settings, this film brings shark horror to Paris.

It features a giant mutated shark attacking triathlon participants in the Seine River. The film's release is timely with the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, making viewers wonder if a large shark could swim up the river from the Atlantic Ocean.

Additionally, several joke videos have made their rounds on the Internet, seemingly showing sharks circling in the river. However, these videos have been debunked. Experts have certified that while this fictional fish finds its home in the Seine River, the real river Seine does not have any large sharks.

Trending

Have sharks ever been spotted in the River Seine as shown in Under Paris?

Expand Tweet

Experts agree that the freshwater systems of the Seine (as well as other rivers) are not conducive to the survival of large sharks like the great white (a species that the shark in Under Paris belongs to). The premise of the film seems plausible enough in theory, especially as the river Seine connects to the Atlantic through the English Channel, and there seem to be no solid barriers in the sea.

However, Ali Hood, director of conservation at the Shark Trust, names one primary reason why we cannot expect to see a deadly dorsal fin racing toward us on the Seine anytime soon:

"The diversity of sharks and rays in the English Channel is rich, but none of them show a predilection for freshwater, or the capacity to work a lock gate!"

She goes on to say that most large sharks are adapted to live in environments where salinity remains high, and the freshwater of riverine ecosystems would only dehydrate these large fishes. the ones that do venture into freshwater territories are generally found far away from the Seine River. Of course, that is not to say that the Seine has always been devoid of large fauna.

In an interview with La Monde, Sébastien Brosse, a researcher at the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) mentioned:

"Cetaceans populated the Seine until the end of the 19th century. Porpoises arrived in Paris without difficulty. There were also very large fish, such as sturgeon."

Under Paris makes use of humanity's terrified fascination with sharks

Expand Tweet

Under Paris adds to the list of shark films that exploit our fear of deep, dark waters and toothy predators. Despite humans not being a sustainable food source for sharks, these animals are often portrayed as villains in popular culture.

In Under Paris, the giant shark symbolizes a real-world issue affecting the Seine. The shark's bloodthirsty nature results from pollution in its habitat, mutating it and triggering its killer instincts. The film also criticizes the mayor's negligence, which endangers the people

As such, the film successfully acts as a voice of reason against climate change and pollution because of human activities. The real Seine River has recently often made the news because of its high wastewater content, which has been deemed by experts to be dangerous to swimmers. As such, the film tries to point to the fact that water pollution might jeopardize Olympic swimming events in the Seine, except it uses a giant shark to hammer home its point.

Under Paris is available to watch on Netflix.