Fact check: Is Jon Bernthal officially cast as Dom in the Gears of War film?

Punisher star Jon Bernthal is in the news with his iconic anti-hero set to be introduced within the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the ongoing Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again. However, a report has also been circulating on social media that the 48-year-old is gearing up for another sci-fi franchise, the cinematic adaptation of the video game franchise Gears of War.

However, the report of Bernthal playing Dominic 'Dom' Santiago in the franchise can be categorized as false information. The rumor has been traced to an initial Facebook post made by the account YODA BBY ABY, which is known for posting similar satirical and false content.

A live-action Gears of War film and television series has been in development by Netflix in partnership with The Coalition since 2022, but the project has been stuck in production hellscape for years. The characters in the narrative are yet to be cast, with no official announcement being made by the streaming giant.

How did the false rumor of Jon Bernthal playing Dom in Gears of War originate?

Speculations of Jon Bernthal being cast as Dom in the Gears of War can be traced back to a post made on the social media platform Facebook by the account named YODA BBY ABY on Monday, March 10, 2025. Apart from Bernthal, it also mentions wrestler-actor Dave Bautista, popular for playing Drax in the MCU, being cast in the project. The post reads:

"Get ready for an explosive cinematic experience with Gears of War, where Dave Bautista embodies the gritty Marcus Fenix and Jon Bernthal brings Dom to life in an epic battle against the ruthless Locust Horde on the war-torn planet of Sera."

It continues:

"This action-packed film follows the duo as they lead the charge through treacherous landscapes, fighting tooth and nail to save humanity from the grubs' relentless invasion. Packed with stunning visuals and heart-pounding combat, this is one war you won't want to miss! Coming to cinemas in August 2025."

However, upon further investigation, it can be seen that the account holder has announced that the page does not provide any accurate investigation. It is aimed at distributing fake satirical content to netizens.

"I'm just here to eat frogs, lift rocks and be satirical. The page is 100% satire and fake news," the account bio reads.

What are Jon Bernthal's upcoming projects?

Jon Bernthal has a busy year in 2025 - reprising his role of Frank Castle, aka Punisher, in the ongoing Daredevil series and headlining a Marvel Studios Special Presentation on the character. The latter project is co-written by the actor and is expected to provide fans with a deeper look into the character's psyche in the MCU.

Gavin O'Connor's action thriller sequel The Accountant 2 has Bernthal returning as Braxton Wolff, brother of autistic tax professional Christian Wolff (played by Ben Affleck). The film premiered at the SXSW and is set to release in theatres on April 25, 2025. It reportedly focuses on the relationship between Bernthal and Affleck's characters as two brothers whose traumatic childhood led them to adjacent but equally deadly lines of business.

Bernthal also joins the ensemble cast of another thriller set to release in April 2025, The Amateur, starring Rami Malek. On the small screen, he has been cast as Detective Jack Harper in the upcoming Netflix mystery thriller series His & Hers, which is expected to debut later in the year.

Thus, while Jon Bernthal is falsely claimed to be Gears of War, his fans still have much to look forward to.

