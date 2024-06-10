Fact check: Is Will Smith set to play Hercules in a Disney live-action adaptation?

Will Smith's donning the titular character of Hercules in Disney's live-action remake is a rumor that has been swirling around on the internet. The Bad Boys star's name has frequently been mentioned in discussions about potential casting for Disney's live-action remake of Hercules, sparking considerable speculation among fans.

With Smith's successful portrayal of the Genie in the live-action Aladdin, many are curious if he might bring his charisma and star power to the role of the Greek demigod. A Facebook page titled YODA BBY ABY, which is popular for satirical and made-up content, shared an edited poster of Hercules featuring Will Smith on June 4, 2024.

However, there have been no official reports confirming that Will Smith will play Hercules. On the contrary, recent rumors point to other actors being considered for the role as Disney continues to finalize its cast for this highly anticipated adaptation.

Is Will Smith playing Hercules in Disney's live-action remake?

Currently, there is no confirmation that Will Smith will play Hercules in a Disney live-action film. The rumors do not seem to be substantiated — neither any official announcement nor credible source confirm Will Smith's participation in this venture. Although the actor was well-praised for his role in Aladdin, it seems unlikely he would play the demigod hero.

However, the recent focus has been on other actors. According to IMDb, Taron Egerton, who starred in Rocketman, was rumored as a contender for the titular character owing to his acting and singing skills.

Who else is rumored to be cast in live-action of Hercules?

Disney has not released an official list of the cast members yet, as the casting process is still in progress. According to rumors from IMDb and DisInsider, Disney is eyeing Kingsman: The Secret Service actor Taron Egerton for the role of Hercules, while Ariana Grande and Dua Lipa are reportedly being considered for the role of Meg.

Hades, the film's main antagonist, is one of the key roles yet to be officially cast. Among other things, fans have pondered about which actors could bring back a humorous and menacing god of the underworld just like James Woods did in the original cartoon.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Tom Hiddleston are highly recommended among fans who believe they could continue their villainous role-playing skills from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe).

The next important character is Hercules' father, Zeus. Though no names have been officially associated with this part, fans believe whoever is chosen will play a crucial role in bringing the Greek god alive. Similarly, The Muses who sing through the story will need excellent vocalists for their memorable performances from the animated movie, according to Disney enthusiasts.

Production and direction of Hercules' live-action remake

Guy Ritchie (the director of the live-action Aladdin) will direct the live-action Hercules. Joe and Anthony Russo, known for several Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including Avengers: Endgame, are producing this project.

Back in 2022, Joe and Anthony Russo shared that the new Hercules movie would not follow a straightforward plot like its previous animated film. It may even adopt an experimental tone that borrows from modern culture, thus appealing mainly to those active on social media today.

Though many rumors about Will Smith appearing in Hercules have been circulating, current reports do not substantiate claims that he would assume the main role of Hercules.