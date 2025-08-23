"Fairy god dancer": Tiffany Haddish recalls her and Bill Murray's wild dance performance at the Golden Globe party

Tiffany Haddish has never been shy about a good story, and this time it's about a wild dance with comedy legend Bill Murray. On the August 21, 2025, episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where Haddish was filling in as host, actor Andy Samberg shared a memory that sparked both laughter and intrigue.

Samberg recalled a Golden Globe afterparty where he claimed he saw Tiffany Haddish and Bill Murray dancing together like two goofy teenagers.

As the interview went on, Haddish confirmed the moment was real, adding her own comedic spin on it. She playfully referred to herself as Murray's "fairy god dancer." She recalled:

"He and I, we danced all night. Yeah, I crept up behind him. I said, ‘I’m your fairy god dancer."

What did Andy Samberg say about Tiffany Haddish and Bill Murray?

In his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Andy Samberg looked back on the 2019 Golden Globe afterparty, which followed the ceremony he had co-hosted with Sandra Oh. As he was leaving, he caught a glimpse of the dance floor and was surprised by what appeared to be an unlikely sight: Tiffany Haddish and Bill Murray dancing together with a burst of youthful enthusiasm.

Samberg admitted he wasn't sure if the memory was real or merely a recollection muddled by the alcohol he had consumed that night. He turned to Tiffany Haddish on air and asked her if his memory served him correctly.

Haddish confirmed it without hesitation, saying that what he saw was right. She said she desired to make the playfulness a working partnership on camera, but it "didn't work out that way."

Adding his own wit, Samberg stated that although he hadn't experienced the same dance-floor encounter with Murray, he would be "open to whatever" comes along. He said:

"Not like that, but, you know, I’m open to whatever. Whatever the world brings in my path.”

Who are Tiffany Haddish and Bill Murray?

Bill Murray at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (Image Via Getty)

Tiffany Haddish is one of Hollywood's most recognizable comedians and actresses today. Born in 1979, she began her career in stand-up comedy before transitioning into mainstream cinema with her breakout role in Girls Trip (2017).

That performance not only earned her a critical reputation but also positioned her as one of the most powerful entertainers of her generation. She went on to star in blockbuster movies such as Night School (2018), Like a Boss (2020), and Here Today (2021).

On TV, Haddish became a household name through shows like The Carmichael Show, The Last O.G., and The Afterparty. Aside from acting, she has proved to be a skilled comedian in comedy specials, voice acting, and writing, even clinching a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album.

Her book, The Last Black Unicorn, offered fans a better glimpse into her life history, which again made her a well-loved and influential celebrity.

Bill Murray, on the other hand, is a comedy legend with a working career of more than four decades. With his dry sense of humor and unique delivery, he initially gained fame as a Saturday Night Live cast member during the late 1970s. From there, he became a household name with all-time movies like Caddyshack (1980), Ghostbusters (1984), Groundhog Day (1993), and Scrooged (1988).

Over the years, he transitioned smoothly between slapstick comedy and more subtle roles in independent films. His work with director Wes Anderson in films like Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, and The Grand Budapest Hotel is especially acclaimed.

Furthermore, Murray was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation (2003).

