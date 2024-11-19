Fans speculate on new Spider-Verse announcement as mysterious logo appears in Chelsea

Fans are expressing great enthusiasm for a Spider-Verse-themed image that has been circulating online lately. The image in question features a light display that resembles the emblem on Miles Morales' suit from the movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and is being installed on a building in Chelsea, Manhattan, New York.

Social media users across various platforms are engaging in discussions about the incident, with some even suggesting the potential for a forthcoming announcement in the Spider-verse franchise. The majority of these conversations are occurring on Reddit, where enthusiasts are considering the various options related to the display.

Trending

"This has to be promo for Beyond no? That’s specifically the animated movie symbol and, unless the owner the building REALLY loves Miles, its the most only thing that makes sense," one user writes.

"I hope it’s promo for the new movie. I’d kill for just about any new info on it," writes another hopeful user.

"My heart is telling me it’s a promo for the third movie and we might hear some details soon. My brain is telling me fat chance, another user writes.

Others have pointed out that the apartment building featuring the logo was Gwen's official address, indicating that her role in the potential upcoming movie may be important.

"Chelsea, New York is where Gwen's version of Visions academy is located,. I'm not sure how close it is to where she lives, since she is shown using the subway. It is also the name of a still unused track in the Across the Spider-Verse Soundtrack: Chelsea, NY, Earth-65," one user writes.

"Doesn’t Gwen live in Chelsea NY in the movie? Probably got to do something with her and her apartment," writes another user.

"I'll stay tuned, I just hope that Miles and Gwen are a couple and friends in this movie... if I see something that happens to them I'll be happy, another user writes.

Fans hopeful about Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse announcement following logo display in Chelsea, NYC

Although it is difficult to say what exactly is brewing at the Sony offices at this point, their recent actions have captured the attention of Spider-Verse fans. One such example is the display of Miles Morales' suit logo on an apartment building in Chelsea, New York, as previously mentioned.

While some fans did not pay much attention to it and believed that the resident owner was a fan of the franchise who decided to set up the display, others interpreted the act as a clue for Sony to reveal the release date of the eagerly awaited Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse movie, the third and final movie in the Miles Morales trilogy.

For those who are unaware, the release date for the film has been delayed a couple of times over the past few years. Initially, the film was scheduled for a March 2024 release; however, Sony eventually took the film off their release calendar in July 2023, leading to widespread resentment among fans.

As a result, with the emergence of indications suggesting that the film may come to fruition, fans are feeling more optimistic than ever for some positive updates soon.

Also read: Was most of Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse scrapped by Sony? Composer Daniel Pemberton debunks the rumor.

Some fans think that the logo display is part of Sony's ongoing marketing campaign

Some fans believe that the Miles Morales emblem display in Chelsea, New York is part of Sony's elaborate marketing campaign for Sony Bravia television sets and their new entertainment application Sony Pictures Core.

On Tuesday, November 19, 2024, actor Jordan Fisher on his Instagram page uploaded a video of a person clad in black taking away his Sony Bravia television set from his doorstep. While the actor did not confirm the legitimacy of the video back then, its caption was later edited to include the hashtags Ad, CinemaIsComingHome, SonyBRAVIA, SpiderVerse, and SpiderMan. An announcement was also included along with it which read:

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Available on SONY PICTURES CORE."

Later, after a couple of hours, Sony uploaded a picture from their official Instagram page depicting Mile Morales carrying a Sony Bravia television set with the caption:

"Don’t worry @jordanfisher, Miles is on his way."

This was followed by the same hashtags used by Fisher while writing his post accompanied by the message that Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was now available on Sony Pictures Core.

Also read: Did Nicholas Cage voice Spider-Man Noir in Into the Spider-Verse? Explored.

While you await an official announcement regarding the upcoming movie, you can watch the earlier films in the franchise, both of which are accessible on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback