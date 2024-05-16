Did Nicholas Cage voice Spider-Man Noir in Into the Spider-Verse? Explored

Nicholas Cage is all set to play Spider-Man Noir, in the upcoming live-action series Noir on Amazon Prime Video and MGM+. This is the first time Cage will be seen in a major role in a television show.

Nicholas Cage also voiced Spider-Man Noir in the film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse (2018). He is now going to play Noir once again but in a live-action series this time.

Cage is well known for his appearances in movies like Ghost Rider (2007), Lord of War(2005), Gone in 60 Seconds (2000) and more. This American actor and film producer has also won several accolades over the years, including a Golden Globe and an Academy Award.

Who is Spider-Man Noir?

Spider-Man Noir is a superhero often seen in American coming books that are published by Marvel Comics. He is another version of Spider-Man, who was first seen in the video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions (2010 ). In this game, Spiderman Noir was voiced by Christopher D. Burns. In the animated series, however, Noir was voiced by Milo Ventimiglia.

We are introduced to Spiderman Noir in the movie Spiderman - Into the Spiderverse (2018). His version of Peter Parker is a detective from the 30s, who is forced to confront his past to protect the city of New York.

However, Noir makes his entry into the Spiderverse when the parallel universes conjure together due to Kingpin's portal.

All we know about Nicholas Cage’s upcoming live-action Spider-Man Noir

As per the official logline of the series:

Noir” will tell the story “of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.”

Noir is produced by Phil Lord, Amy Pascal, and Christopher Miller. This series will be set in an alternate universe, back in the 1930’s. It will not be based on Peter Parker. Noir will tell the story of an aging private detective/investigator.

Talking about his new role, Nicholas Cage told Screen Rant:

Spider-Man’s the coolest superhero…..then you can combine that with Cagney and Bogart and Edward G. Robinson, come on, it’s a great character .”

Vernon Sanders, who is head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, commented on the upcoming Noir series, saying:

"Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers.”

He continued to praise Nicholas Cage, adding:

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

The president of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope, talked about the series and about Cage featuring in it. He said:

"We are absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series! No one else could bring such pathos, pain and heart to this singular character. Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn’t ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony’s Universe of Marvel Characters.”

There has been no release date announced yet for Noir. More news is expected to come soon.