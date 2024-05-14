Spider-Man Noir live-action series gets interesting cast update, confirms Nicolas Cage for lead

Nicolas Cage is coming back as Spider-Man Noir in a new live-action series for Amazon Prime Video. The show was announced during their Upfronts presentation. Cage will play an older private investigator in 1930s New York City who has to face his superhero past.

Last year, they mentioned a live-action Spider-Man Noir series was in the works, and now they've officially got Cage on board for it. It's about the Marvel Comics character and will bring Nicolas Cage back into the Spider-Verse.

After playing Spider-Man Noir in the animated movie Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018, Harry Bradbeer, who's worked on Fleabag and Killing Eve, will direct the first two episodes and also be an executive producer.

Nicolas Cage to star as Spider-Man Noir in live-action series

Nicolas Cage will be playing the same character he did in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. It was announced back in February 2023, and it's going to be set in 1930s New York City, following an old private eye who used to be a superhero, as mentioned.

During the presentation on Tuesday, Vernon Sanders, who heads television at Amazon MGM Studio, mentioned,

“The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way.”

Nicolas Cage loves the character, thinking it's like a mix of his favorite old-school performances with one of Stan Lee's best creations. Speaking to Collider at SXSW 2024, he said,

"It's no secret that I love the character. I think the character provides another mash up of sorts. I can combine my favorite golden age performances, i.e. Robinson, Cagney, Bogart, with a character that is, I guess, widely considered [to be] Stan Lee's masterpiece."

The series is being put together by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the people behind the animated Spider-Verse movies, as well as showrunner Steven Lightfoot, who worked on Marvel's The Punisher. It's all part of Sony's plan to bring the Spider-Man Universe to TV, with a little help from Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television.

Details and production insights about the Spider-Man Noir live-action series

The show dives into a grittier and more grown-up side of the Marvel superhero, featuring an older and more rugged version of the character in a whole new universe. And they're bringing in Spider-Man Noir for the first time in live-action, shaking things up from the usual Peter Parker story and giving a new perspective on the character.

The people working on Spider-Man Noir include Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot as showrunners, with Phil Lord and Christopher Miller as producers, along with Amy Pascal. Uziel, who worked on 22 Jump Street and John Wick 4, brings his experience to the series, while Lightfoot, who worked with Netflix, adds to the creative team.

With some seasoned producers and showrunners on board, we can look forward to a thoughtfully done version of the Spider-Man Noir character. Though we don't have many plot specifics yet, the series is likely to show Spider-Man Noir as a detective vigilante in the 1930s, scaring off all the bad guys in New York City.

The new Spider-Man Noir series will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

