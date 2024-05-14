Mr. and Mrs. Smith officially renewed for season 2, but there may be a twist

Amazon Prime Video, which also recently confirmed the renewal of The Boys for a fifth season, has renewed Mr. and Mrs. Smith, its spy television series from Francesca Sloane and Donald Glover. The first season of the show premiered on February 2, 2024, and found good critical and commercial success. Many thought the series would end with season 1.

However, Mr. and Mrs. Smith is all set to return for a second season, but there may be some big changes, including the lead pair. The first season was led by Donald Glover and Maya Erskine, who are not expected to return for a second season. Of course, fans would love to see them in their respective roles, but as per reports, Glover recently announced a world tour as Childish Gambino, which makes it unlikely that he will return.

Moreover, the first season's finale also hinted at a possible end for Donald Glover and Maya Erskine's characters. The series could take on an anthological approach or set the season in the same universe with different characters. Nothing has been confirmed yet, but we can predict that the first season and the second season of Mr. and Mrs. Smith will be very different.

Amazon confirms Mr. and Mrs. Smith alongside return of showrunner Francesca Sloane

Like fans of The Boys, few expected the show to receive an unexpected renewal update, but it did at Amazon's first-ever upfront presentation to advertisers in New York, where The Boys was also renewed.

So far, Donald Glover's name is still attached as a co-creator, but it has been confirmed that Sloane will return as the showrunner. Amazon refused to comment on whether Glover and Erskine are part of the second season, as per Variety.

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in an upfront presentation:

"We are excited to announce that a second season of our groundbreaking spy series, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith,’ is in the works for our global Prime Video customers...The success of the first season, with its incredibly modern, sexy reinvention of the original film, is a testament to the brilliant creators Donald Glover and Francesa Sloane. We are proud to bring you another season filled with unforgettable journeys and new adventures."

The first season of Mr. and Mrs. Smith focuses on two strangers who independently agree to be part of a mysterious organization where they go undercover as a married couple, John and Jane Smith. This is inspired by the 2005 film of the same name, which starred Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie.

Given the premise of the show, it is easy to make it anthological, with a new couple likely assuming the role of the Smiths. It also gives the show a lot of avenues to explore differently.

The first season also had a great list of guest stars, which included Alexander Skarsgård, Eiza González, Paul Dano, John Turturro, and Sharon Horgan, among many others.

The second season may also feature an expansive list of guest stars alongside a new couple. Nothing about the casting has been confirmed by Amazon yet, and fans will have to wait a while before getting more updates about the second season of the show.

Mr. and Mrs. Smith season 1 is currently streaming on Amazon.

