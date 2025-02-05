  • home icon
  Fantastic Four (2015) soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

By Sanchari Ghosh
Modified Feb 05, 2025 19:06 GMT
The soundtrack of Fantastic Four (Image via Apple TV Plus)
The superhero film Fantastic Four, a reboot of the original movie of the same name, was released in the United States on August 7, 2015. The film starred Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara, Jamie Bell, and Toby Kebbell. They played Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ben Grimm/The Thing, and Victor Von Doom/Dr. Doom, respectively.

Fantastic Four performed poorly at the box office, resulting in significant losses for 20th Century Fox, the film's official distributor. In addition to this, various aspects of the film received criticism from the masses, including the performances, direction, screenplay, pacing, and visual effects, among others.

However, the film's soundtrack was met with significant acclaim from audiences, resonating particularly well with music lovers. Some notable tracks from the film's soundtrack include Fantastic Four Prelude, The Garage, and Building the Future. Other tracks also contributed to the film's storytelling, which will be explored later in the article. Continue reading to learn about them.

The soundtrack of Fantastic Four

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Fantastic Four was curated by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass and was released on the date of the film's release (August 7, 2015) by Sony Classical Records and Fox Music. The music for the film was released in physical and digital formats, followed by two-disc vinyl sets on August 10, 2015.

The tracks from the film's soundtrack comprise the following:

  1. Fantastic Four Prelude by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  2. The Garage by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  3. The Unveiling by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  4. Baxter by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  5. All My Faith by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  6. The Lab by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  7. Meeting of the Minds by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  8. It Begins by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  9. Building the Future by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  10. Launch One by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  11. Neil Armstrong by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  12. Maiden Voyage by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  13. Footprints by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  14. Run by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  15. Ben's Drop by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  16. Real World Applications by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  17. Under Pressure by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  18. The Search by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  19. You're Going to Like This One by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  20. Father and Son by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  21. Return by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  22. He's Awake by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  23. Pursuit by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  24. Strength in Numbers by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  25. End Titles by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass
  26. Another Body (Digital bonus track) by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass, performed by EI-P
  27. Fantastic (Japanese version) by Marco Beltrami and Philip Glass, performed by RM of BTS

About the movie

youtube-cover

The full-length trailer for Fantastic Four was released on April 20, 2015, by 20th Century Studios. The official logline for the movie under the trailer read as follows:

"The FANTASTIC FOUR, a contemporary re-imagining of Marvel’s original and longest-running superhero team, centers on four young outsiders who teleport to an alternate and dangerous universe, which alters their physical form in shocking ways."

It continued:

"Their lives irrevocably upended, the team must learn to harness their new abilities and work together to save Earth from a former friend turned enemy."

Where can you watch Fantastic Four?

The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV Plus in selective regions (Image via Getty)
The movie is available for viewing in selective regions on Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV Plus. It is also available on other platforms such as Fandango at Home and Google Play Movies.

Most of these platforms offer the movie for both rent and purchase. This means that if viewers wish to watch the film on subscription services, they will need to pay extra fees.

Edited by Somava
