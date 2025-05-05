Finding Nicole: Digital release date, plot and everything we know so far

Finding Nicole is a biographical film based on the true story of Nicole Beverly and her harrowing experiences with domestic violence. Directed by Harley Wallen, the film portrays her courageous journey of survival and resilience.

Originally shown in theaters, the movie will be available digitally on May 6, 2025, across several cable, satellite, and digital channels. The film is also available in HD for rent or purchase, so it can reach a broad audience across several media types.

Finding Nicole's story is about Nicole Beverly's fight against domestic violence, violent assaults, and stalking. The movie exposes the challenging and sometimes perilous road of leaving an abusive relationship, based on Beverly's best-selling 2021 memoir.

It emphasizes the emotional and physical toll domestic violence inflicts on its victims, as well as the great strength needed to rebuild a life from the wreckage of trauma.

The movie is based on Beverly's real-life experiences, which also featured in an episode of Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo. The story highlights the challenges she faced, including multiple near-death encounters.

Finding Nicole digital release details explored

Finding Nicole will be available for digital purchase or rental starting on May 6, 2025. The movie will be available on a broad range of platforms, including HD internet services, cable, and satellite TV.

The movie underlines the tenacity of the human spirit in trying times. Making this film available on-demand allows people to view it whenever they like, therefore providing a readily available means to grasp the realities of domestic violence.

The story of Nicole Beverly is not just a story of tragedy but also of hope. The film’s availability on these platforms allows for greater awareness and discussion about the important social issues it addresses.

Plot of Finding Nicole

The film tracks the life of Nicole Beverly, who suffered years of domestic violence and violent assaults. The movie shows her battles, including stalking and several life-threatening events. It also explores her efforts to flee these violent surroundings and her brave path to restore her life.

The synopsis on IMDb reads,

"Based on the true-life story of Nicole Beverly as seen on "Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo," "Til Death Do Us Part," and the top-selling book with the same title. Nicole and her children survive and overcome domestic violence."

The biographical story emphasizes the emotional and psychological price of such an abusive relationship. Finding Nicole is not only a retelling of trauma; it is also a strong reminder of the tenacity needed to face such obstacles.

Production, direction, and cast

The movie is directed by Harley Wallen, who is known for his past work on films like United Colors of Bennett Song and Betrayed. His own encounters with domestic abuse gave the movie a very personal touch. The film draws on Nicole Beverly's own book, Finding Nicole: A True Story of Love, Loss, Betrayal, Fear, and Hope.

The movie features actors Kaiti Wallen, Shawn Whalen, Richard Tyson, and Blanca Blanco.

Producers Kaiti Wallen, Joseph Williamson, and Lamont Martinez contributed to the Painted Creek Productions' film. The movie has already received multiple accolades, including the Audience Award at the LA Femme Awards and Best Feature Film at the London Movie Awards.

Stay tuned for more updates on Finding Nicole and similar projects as the year progresses.

