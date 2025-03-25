"Gadot is god awful"- Fans are disappointed with the Evil Queen's role played by Gal in Snow White (2025)

Disney's Snow White written by Erin Cressida Wilson and directed by Marc Webb was released in theatres across the United States on March 21, 2025. It starred Rachel Zegler in the titular role and Gal Gadot as her oppressive stepmother, the Evil Queen.

Ad

Prior to the film's release, Snow White was already a part of a series of controversies. While some of these were partly due to the people who had been cast in the film others were due to the way Disney handled the project, which will be explored in detail later.

Having said that, since its release, the film has landed in fresh controversy again. This time it is due to the alleged poor performance of one of the movie's leads. Viewers who have seen the movie in cinemas assert that Gal Gadot's acting in the movie was not up to expectations. They have also taken to social media to comment on the same, particularly on X.

Ad

Trending

"SNOW WHITE (2025) is a toothless, bland affair. Zemeckis-level CGI with the dwarfs whose story is....there. Will say Disney did at least try to head off criticisms in ways I didn't expect. Zegler continues to carry movies on her back. Gadot is god awful...," one user wrote.

Meet two brothers drawn into a life of crime when there father passes HERE

"Oh btw y’all gal gadot is a horrible actress. that’s not news to most but i’d never seen her in smthn so i went in blind. her performance can be best summed up as descendants 3, (ie sarah & that awful pop rap song) + ppl laughed at non comedic lines bc she had such odd delivery," another user wrote.

Ad

"She just can’t fu*king act like Istg, her delivery of lines falls flat every TIME. It should be studied her capacity to not understand the assignment," another user said.

Unfortunately, most of the comments related to Gal Gadot and her portrayal of the Evil Queen in Disney's Snow White are negative. However, few people seemingly took Gal's side and did not criticize her performance in the movie as much as the others did.

Ad

"I was thinking her song was really good, her acting was ok and she was charming as always. Her scenes with the mirror were good but it's the CGI dwarfs that made me go "ok this is a disaster," one user wrote.

"Disney could have given the Snow White part to Gal Gadot and not been mocked mercilessly," another user wrote.

Ad

"Elevated by Rachel Zegler’s regal performance, SNOW WHITE is an enjoyable live-action retelling that captures the magic. Solid new songs and I thought Gal Gadot’s campiness worked for the Evil Queen, but it all feels a bit too hollow and makes some questionable choices," wrote yet another user.

What were some of the controversies Disney's Snow White was involved in prior to its release?

Ad

Ad

Before the release of the film, Snow White had attracted substantial criticism due to some of Rachel Zegler's previous remarks. These remarks where Zegler stated the backdated nature of the original Disney tale left the audience with the impression that she was not appreciative of the role she had been offered.

Disney also came under fire for the film when it was reported that little people were not being used to portray the dwarves in the film. Instead, of little people it was reported that CGI was being used to depict them.

Ad

Yet another controversy that the film was surrounded by before its release concerned Gal Gadot, one of the lead stars of the movie. After the attack by Hamas on Israeli citizens and troops on October 7, 2023, Gadot posted a statement on Instagram, the same day, expressing her condolences to all victims of the attack.

However, once Israel forces declared war on Palestine which is still prevailing, Gadot kept quiet. This led the audience to think that she was in the wrong because she was only deciding to speak against the injustices of her own country and not the others.

Ad

Stay updated on the latest trends in TV shows and movies as 2025 progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback