"They just giving stars to anyone"— Internet reacts to Gal Gadot receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The Hollywood Walk of Fame recognized Gal Gadot with a star during a ceremony on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, in which Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins, actor Vin Diesel, and actress Shira Haas joined in the celebration. During her acceptance speech, the actress expressed gratitude for the recognition and described her experiences in the Hollywood industry.

Gadot gained worldwide recognition for playing Diana Prince in the DCEU's Wonder Woman series, she acknowledged her humble beginnings in Israel and thanked those who had supported her career. The public reaction to Gadot's Walk of Fame award remained divided as social media users shared contradictory opinions about her acting talents.

Some users voiced disappointment and disbelief, questioning the credibility of the Hollywood Walk of Fame selection process.

"She can’t even act, they just giving stars to anyone nowadays," one user wrote.

A netizen reacts (Image via X/ @imnotpopbase)

"You have got to be kidding me," another user shared.

"It’s so crazy that they have to pay for one," one person remarked.

Some commenters pointed out the financial aspect of receiving a star, as the Hollywood Walk of Fame requires recipients or sponsors to pay a fee for the honor. However, not all reactions were negative. Many fans came to Gadot’s defense, celebrating her recognition in Hollywood.

"Well deserved!! I love her!!" one supporter tweeted.

"Gal Gadot shining even brighter with that well-deserved star," another fan wrote.

"Gal Gadot has redefined strength, grace, and resilience on and off the screen. A true Wonder Woman in every sense!" a fan stated.

Gal Gadot acknowledges honor, reflects on career

Gadot started her path to Hollywood stardom when she joined the cast of Fast & Furious (2009) as Gisele Yashar, and continued with the role in subsequent installments of the franchise. Her career took off when DC Comics selected her to portray Wonder Woman in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and she later assumed the lead role in both Wonder Woman (2017) and Wonder Woman 1984 (2020).

Her Walk of Fame star appeared in the Motion Pictures category because of her substantial work in Hollywood. The Walk of Fame application procedure requires recipients to demonstrate at least five years of significant work history in the entertainment industry together with notable achievements within their field.

In her speech, Gal Gadot thanked Vin Diesel for giving her a breakthrough role in Fast & Furious.

"You took a chance on a complete unknown and invited me to the ‘Fast and Furious’ family. Talk about starting big," she said.

She also thanked Patty Jenkins, calling her "Wonder Woman behind the camera." Gadot shared that it was only after working on Wonder Woman that she finally felt confident calling herself an actress.

Gal continues to move forward in her acting career, with her next major role as the Evil Queen in Disney’s Snow White, set for release on March 21, 2025.

The upcoming Disney adaptation of Snow White features Rachel Zegler as Snow White while Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen. The movie was initially planned for 2024 but received a revised release date of March 21, 2025. Directed by Marc Webb, the film adopts a fresh take on the 1937 animated classic, while showing Snow White's escape from the Evil Queen before joining seven companions.

