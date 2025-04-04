Give Me Back My Daughter: Full list of cast 

Give Me Back My Daughter is a drama film set to premiere on April 5, 2025, on Lifetime. Directed by Kelley Kali, the movie is about a mother navigating family court to reunite with her daughter.

Give Me Back My Daughter tells the story of Renee and her daughter Imani, who are left homeless after Renee loses her job. After a new job interview, Renee is arrested for leaving her daughter in the car. This leads to Imani being taken by Child Protective Services. The movie follows Renee's journey to be reunited with her daughter despite the hardships.

The cast of the movie includes Gabourey Sidibe as Renee, Cadence Reese as Imaani, Erica Page White as Attorney Bell, and Sean Anthony Baker as Jeff.

Give Me Back My Daughter: Main cast and characters

1) Gabourey Sidibe as Renee

The Creative Coalition's 2015 Arts Day On The Hill - Source: Getty

Renee is the main character of the Give Me Back My Daughter. She is a single mother who is trying her best to make ends meet. After losing her job and her daughter, Renee must fight a legal battle in court to reunite with Imaani.

Gabourey Sidibe is an American actress who made her debut in the movie Precious, which earned her an Independent Spirit Award along with Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations. She has also played roles in movies such as Tower Heist, Grimsby, and Antebellum.

Sidibe has also starred in TV series such as American Horror Story and The Big C. She is currently voicing Francis from Disney's animated series StuGo.

2) Cadence Reese as Imaani

Cadence Reese as Imaani (Image via Instagram/ @iamcadencereese)

Imaani is Renee's daughter who was taken away by Child Protective Services. She has a very close bond with her mother, who plays an integral role in supporting and motivating her.

Cadence Reese is a 9-year-old rising star who has appeared in numerous local commercials. At the age of six, Reese landed a pivotal role in a major Disney commercial, paving her way for the future. Her first speaking role was in the 2025 film Love, Brooklyn.

3) Erica Page White as Attorney Bell

Erica Page White as Attorney Bell (Image via YouTube/ Lifetime)

Attorney Bell plays a crucial role in Give Me Back My Daughter as she represents Renee in court. She provides legal counsel and helps Renee navigate the complexities of family court.

Erica Page White is known for her role as Roseanne Delgado on the ABC daytime soap opera One Life to Live, which earned her an ALMA Award for Outstanding Actress in a Daytime Drama. Page made her acting debut in the 1994 film Without Consent. She has also appeared in other soap operas such as Days of Our Lives and Dallas.

4) Sean Anthony Baker as Jeff

Sean Anthony Baker as Jeff (Image via Instagram/@seananthonybaker)

The role of Jeff is not yet clear in the film. However, he appears to be someone very close to Renee, perhaps a friend. He stands by her and supports her as she navigates the complexities of court.

Sean Anthony Baker is an American actor who has appeared in movies and TV shows, such as The Plug, The Pass, Dirty South House Arrest, and Swagger.

Supporting cast and characters

Chanel Abreu as Salon patron

Christian Adam as Preppy Boss

Walnette Marie Carrington as Kelly

Jade Fernandez as Halima

Megan Gallacher simply as a Woman

Susan Gallagher as Mrs. Patterson

Kelley Kali as Felicia King

Chloe Keiffer as Affluent Woman

Brian Kurlander as Judge Mcculloch

Charmin Lee as Tiana

Ashley Denise Robinson as County Attorney O'Hara

Lakisha M. Thomas Salon patron with half-braided hair

Myles Truitt as Curtis

Allison Yaple as Young Social Worker

Producers

Xavier Burgin

Jenna Cavelle

Jason Egenberg

David Eubanks

Maria Vanessa Reyes Gonzalez

Leslie Greif

Kelley Kali

Alex Kerr

Devan Lutz

Kailey Marsh

Keith Neal

Eric Tomosunas

Music by

Jongnic Bontemps

Plot of Give Me Back My Daughter

Give Me Back My Daughter follows the story of Renee and her daughter Imaani, who are very close. The two of them are left homeless after being evicted from their previous home. Renee, who has recently lost her job, is in search of a new one.

Refusing to accept public assistance, Renee leaves her daughter in the car while attending a job interview. This results in her being arrested and her daughter being taken away by Child Protective Services. She works with Attorney Bell to fight for custody of her daughter in court. However, the odds are not in her favour.

To win the case, Renee must understand that she cannot fight the system all by herself. She must remain steadfast and determined and do whatever it takes to get back her daughter.

Give Me Back My Daughter will be released on April 5, 2025, on Lifetime.

