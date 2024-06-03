Godzilla Minus One: Complete list of the English dub cast

One of the iconic Japanese action movies, Godzilla Minus One released on Netflix worldwide on June 1, 2024. It is dubbed in many languages including English. The Oscar-winning carnage movie can now be experienced by all in their living rooms. This was one of the most beloved and acclaimed movies of 2023.

Godzilla Minus One is set in post-war Japan where the country is trying to make a comeback from the destruction created by nuclear warfare. As the country tries to rebuild itself from the rampage created, a new threat Godzilla emerges and creates chaos in the country again. Godzilla undoes all the progress made in the post-war reconstruction.

The main character Kōichi Shikishima played by Ryonsuke Kamiki, was a kamikaze pilot, who is undergoing trauma due to the post-war rampage. He develops a relationship with Noriko Ōishi played by Minami Hamabe a nurse who helps people recover and provides emotional support to Kōichi. Darren Barnet has been dubbed for the role of Kōichi Shikishima while Ell has dubbed for the role of Noriko Ōishi in English.

Full English Dub Cast List of Godzilla Minus One

1) Darren Barnet as Kōichi Shikishima

Darren voices for the role of Kōichi Shikishima who is the central protagonist of the film. He is a former kamikaze pilot who is haunted by his experience from World War II. As the story of Godzilla Minus One unfolds he finds himself in a new battle with the threat of Godzilla. Darren Barnet has appeared in the series Never Have I Ever and movies like Love Hard.

2) Ell as Noriko Oishi

Noriko Oishi's character is voiced by Ell. Noriko is a compassionate and resilient character who plays a nurse in the film. She takes care of the wounded and provides constant emotional support to Kōichi throughout the movie. Ell's voice brings warmth and sincerity to Noriko's character. This makes her emotionally strong. Ell has appeared in famous series like General Hospital and The L Word.

3) Keong Sim as Kenji Noda

Kenji Noda is voiced by Keong Si, who is a brilliant scientist who is dedicated to finding a solution to the Godzilla. His brilliance helps the country devise strategies to battle the monstrous threat. Keong Sim's voice captures Kenji's intellect and determination to save Japan from Godzilla.

Keong Sim has appeared in the famous series Dead To Me and the movie Olympus Has Fallen.

4) Khoi Dao as Shirō Mizushima

Khoi Dao as Shirō Mizushima (Image via Instagram/@khoiandcats)

Shirō Mizushima is voiced by Khoi Dao who is a former soldier struggling to overcome his past traumas from World War II. As the events of the film unfold, Shirō finds himself confronting his inner demons while fighting the external threat, Godzilla. Khoi Dao's voice brings depth to the character as well as vulnerability.

Khoi Dao was voiced in remarkable movies such as Albedo in Genshin Impact, Kagetsu in Fire Emblem: Engage, and Kuroko in Kuroko's Basketball.

5) James Kyson as Seiji Akitsu

James Kyson as Seiji Akitsu (Image via Instagram/@jameskyson)

Seiji Akitsu, portrayed by James Kyson, is a high-ranking military officer tasked with defending Japan against Godzilla. He embodies determination and courage in the face of overwhelming odds. James Kyson's voice work captures Seiji's authoritative presence and commitment to protecting his country.

James Kyson has been seen in Blade of Honour since 2017 and has acted in Shutter.

6) Greg Chun as Sōsaku Tachibana

Greg Chun as Sōsaku Tachibana (Image via Instagram/@gregchunva)

Sōsaku Tachibana voiced by Greg Chun is an engineer who plays a resourceful role in fighting off the monstrous threat in Godzilla Minus One. His technical skills come in handy in developing innovative strategies to combat Godzilla's rampage.

Greg Chun has also dubbed for animated movies like Dragon's Dogma and for an animated series Grimsburg.

7) Zehra Fazal as Sumiko Ota

Zehra Fazal as Sumiko Ota (Image via Instagram/@zehrafazal)

Sumiko Ota, portrayed by Zehra Fazal, is a compassionate nurse who provides care and support to the wounded amidst the chaos caused by Godzilla. Her empathy and resilience embody the spirit of hope in the face of adversity. Zehra Fazal's voice work captures Sumiko's compassion and strength, making her a memorable and inspiring character.

Zehra Fazal is an American voice actress who has dubbed Catwoman: Hunted and an animated series Dew Drop Diaries.

8) Kelvin Han Yee as Tatsuo Hotta

Kelvin Han Yee as Tatsuo Hotta (Image via Instagram/@kelvinhanyee)

Tatsuo Hotta, portrayed by Kelvin Han Yee, is a young mechanic with dreams of a better future. Despite the chaos unfolding around him, Tatsuo remains determined to contribute to the efforts to save Japan from Godzilla.

Kelvin Han Yee has also starred in iconic series like Beef and movies like Maxine.

9) Everdeen Angeles as Akiko

Everdeen Angeles as Akiko (Image via Instagram/@littlequeeneverdeen)

Akiko is an orphan being raised by Noriko in Godzilla Minus One after she lost her family in the devasting nuclear warfare. She grows to become a journalist who passionately tries to uncover the truth and raises awareness about Godzilla.

Akiko's role is voiced by Everdeen Angeles. Everdeen will be in the Netflix original series Big Sister.

Additional Supporting Voices of Godzilla Minus One

Cory Yee

Keisuke Hoashi

Nelson Lee

Eugene Nomura

Brent Mukai

Zeno Robinson

Feodor Chin

Stephen Fu

Ashley Peldon

Kelly Stables

Steve Apostolina

David Michie

Nick Apostolina

Jeff Fischer

Patrick Malone

Nobi Nakanishi

Godzilla Minus One is available worldwide on Netflix in Japanese, English, Hindi, Italian and German. The voice artists who have dubbed, their performances ensure that Godzilla Minus One is a compelling and engaging cinematic experience for English-speaking audiences.

