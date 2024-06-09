Godzilla Minus One soundtrack: A definitive guide for music in the film

Being one of the most acclaimed movies of the Kaiju-verse of all time, Godzilla Minus One continues to be a global hit, highly lauded for everything from the direction to the VFX in the film. The movie debuted in Japan on November 3, 2023, and was gradually released in the U.S., Austria, Germany, New Zealand Spain, and other Western countries.

Godzilla Minus One had a budget of $10-12 million, and in little to no time, it raked $115.8 million, becoming the new foreign language box office giant. Reception-wise the film received mixed reviews from Japanese critics, but overseas, the film left an indelible impression, as fans of the Kaiju-verse can hardly stop praising the movie.

One of the major aspects that also significantly contributed to the movie’s success was its soundtrack composed by Naoki Satou. The official score of the movie features 17 tracks, released through Rabling Records on October 28, 2023, a few days after its screening at the 36th Tokyo International Film Festival.

The complete movie score of Godzilla Minus One

Fear

Portent

Confusion

Godzilla Suite I

Divine

Elegy

Mission

Hope

Honor

Pride

Pain

Resolution

Godzilla Suite II

Unscathed

Last

Pray

Godzilla Suite III

More about the musical score

Naoki Satou, who has been a frequent collaborator of Takashi Yamazaki, providing scores for many of his films including Parasyte Part 1 & 2, the Great War of Archimedes, Stand By Me Doraemon 1 & 2, has joined once again with his favorite director for Godzilla Minus One. the orchestral score of the film was critically acclaimed and even ranked 49th on Japanese Billboard.

Since 2001, Satou has been one of the most respected composers in the Japanese music industry, mostly renowned for his work in the anime world. His latest score on the new Godzilla film was recently released worldwide through Milan Records and also inspired a vinyl version by Waxwork Records.

About the film

Here’s how Netflix describes the plot of the film:

In postwar Japan, a traumatized former fighter pilot joins the civilian effort to fight off a massive nuclear-enhanced monster attacking their shores.

However, the movie is not just about the infamous Godzilla, but also a subtle portrayal of the horrors the country was going through during World War 2. Here’s how the director of the film had to say before the film released:

Postwar Japan has lost everything. The film depicts an existence that gives unprecedented despair. The title Godzilla Minus One was created with this in mind. In order to depict this, the staff and I have worked together to create a setting where Godzilla looks as if 'fear' itself is walking toward us, and where despair is piled on top of despair.

He further said:

I think this is the culmination of all the films I have made to date, and one that deserves to be 'experienced' rather than 'watched' in the theater. I hope you will experience the most terrifying Godzilla in the best possible environment.

Godzilla Minus One is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix for fans globally. Stay tuned for more news and updates on all your favorite TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.