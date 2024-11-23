GTMax (2024) ending explained: Did Soelie Carella manage to avert the financial crisis?

GTMax is a French action thriller directed by Olivier Schneider from a screenplay by Jean-André Yerlès, Rémi Leautier, and Rachid Santaki. The film premiered on Netflix on November 20, 2024.

GTMax is about two siblings, Soelie and Michael Carella, from a motorcyclist family. When their father Daniel tells them they are in a financial crisis and will have to sell the business and their mother's bikes to save their future, the siblings decide to take matters into their own hands.

They decide to help a group of robbers with their scooters, but things soon get out of hand, and the two are forced to join them in the robbery.

In the end, Soelie overcomes her past trauma and takes part in the robbery as a rider. After an intense chase on the streets of Paris, she manages to get the stones and save her family from their financial crisis.

Soelie and Michael join the robbers to rob precious diamonds

GTMax follows Soelie Carella, a moto racing prodigy who has left racing after an unfortunate accident and now mostly involves herself in repairing and modifying motor vehicles. She belongs to a family that owns a race track outside the city.

At the beginning of GTMax, it is established that the Carella family is in substantial debt. Soelie and Michael's father Daniel informs them that they will have to sell their business and their mother Clara's bikes to repay the amount. The bikes hold a special sentimental value for the family, and the thought of selling them does not sit well with the siblings.

In a moment of desperation, Michael agrees to help his friend Yacine, who is part of a crew that carries out robberies, using modified scooters to escape. Yacine needs Michael's racing skills to test if their modified scooters are fast enough for the job.

Soelie isn't too keen on letting Michael be involved with these people, but thinking that the job does not involve anything illegal, she agrees. Impressed by her skills, the gang leader Elyas offers her to join his mechanic Theo in modifying the scooters. She agrees as she does not want to leave Michael alone with these people.

Soelie refuses to uncuff Elyas in GTMax

Theo is initially reluctant to let Soelie join the team, but after witnessing her impressive knowledge of bikes, he begins to like her.

Soelie later reveals that she used to be a racer but could never get herself to ride again after an accident. While the crew is preparing for the next job, Yacine is captured by a team of cops, led by an ex-racer Lucas.

Lucas lets Yacine go so that he can lead them to the head of the operation. Suspecting that Yacine had been freed to track them down, Elyas shoots him dead. He frames Michael for the murder, forcing Soelie to participate in the next robbery.

Soelie overcomes her fear and gets on a motorcycle to save her brother. She, along with Theo and Elyas manages to rob some precious diamonds, but a dangerous police chase follows.

Lucas, suspended from duty due to insubordination that led to Yacine's death, decides to take matters into his own hands and begins chasing the three independently. He manages to track down Elyas, and after a violent struggle, handcuffs him to himself. Lucas passes out due to his injuries, while Elyas desperately tries to reach for the keys to free himself.

To Elyas' delight, Soelie arrives at the scene but refuses to pass him the keys. She warns him to never threaten her and her brother again and throws the keys into the river.

The Carella family business is saved and Soelie continues racing in GTMax

As it turns out, Soelie and Theo had planned to betray Elyas after he killed Yacine. In the end, Elyas is apprehended by the cops, while Theo and Soelie successfully escape.

In the final scene of GTMax, Soelie and Michael are getting ready for a race together on their family race track. Lucas, who has left the police force watches her from a distance. He has no proof of her involvement in the robbery, and when he confronts Daniel, he denies any involvement.

Soelie and Michael are now safe. Theo watches Soelie as she is ready to put on her helmet and gives her a nod of appreciation.

GTMax is currently streaming on Netflix.

