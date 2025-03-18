Happy Gilmore ending explained: Did Happy win the tournament?

Happy Gilmore was released in 1996 as a sports comedy film that blends golf with humor and an underdog narrative element to it. Directed by Dennis Dugan and featuring Adam Sandler as the character of Happy Gilmore himself; the plot revolves around a hockey player turned aspiring golfer who rises to fame against all odds, in the professional golf world.

Despite facing ridicule at first for his unique playing style and fiery temperament. Nevertheless, his adventure is made difficult by challenges and the necessity to protect his grandmother's house. Additionally, he faces a competition, with experienced golfer Shooter McGavin (portrayed by Christopher McDonald).

The intense tournament showdown between Happy and Shooter towards the end stands out as a highlight, in the movie. Where in the end of Happy Gilmore, Happy wins the tournament by making a trick shot, defeating Shooter McGavin, and reclaiming his grandmother’s house.

Exploring in detail how Happy won at the end of Happy Gilmore

Happy Gilmore emerges victorious in the Tour Championship by defeating Shooter McGavin in the end after facing challenges, with his putting skills during the tournament. Which is a recurring problem he faced ever since entering the Professional Golf Tour world.

However, by receiving guidance from retired golf pro Chubbs Peterson (portrayed by Carl Weathers) he manages to improve his game significantly which ultimately helps him gain a competitive advantage during the final showdown.

As the championship nears its conclusion Happy and Shooter are neck and neck in a thrilling matchup. Shooter seems poised for victory when an unforeseen mishap unfolds, a Volkswagen Beetle gets out of control and smashes into a television tower causing it to topple onto the green field.

The resulting debris blocks Happy’s final putt, making it nearly impossible for him to finish the hole. While others suggest pausing the game, Shooter insists that play must continue.

Instead of taking a penalty or delaying the shot, Happy recalls a trick shot he learned from Chubbs on a miniature golf course. Using his hockey-inspired approach, he skillfully banks the ball off the fallen debris, sinking the putt and securing his victory.

What happened to Chubbs and Shooter in Happy Gilmore?

Shooter McGavin couldn't handle losing to Happy's unconventional golf style after dominating the tour for years, as his main rival. He loses his cool and in a desperate move to grab attention steals the tournament's prized gold jacket meant for the champion after the final putt is made.

Unfortunately for him, his getaway is cut short when he is tackled by Happy's previous employer Mr.Larson (played by Richard Kiel) along with a crowd of onlookers leaving Shooter embarrassed and defeated both on and, off the golf course.

Sadly Chubbs doesn't live to witness Happys triumph in the end as he meets a demise after being startled by a gift Happy gives him. The preserved head of the alligator that caused his hand injury in the past.

Even though Chubbs sudden passing occurs when he falls out of a window due to the shock of the gift he receives from Happy earlier, in the movie his presence is felt strongly throughout the film as Happy dedicates his victory to his departed mentor.

What else happened at the end of Happy Gilmore?

After the competition ends and Happy wins back his grandma's house the movie wraps up with a touching moment as Happy heads back, to the house where his grandma is eagerly waiting for him.

While contemplating his adventures far Happy gazes up at the sky and witnesses a dreamlike sight of Chubbs, Abraham Lincoln, and the alligator that used to trouble his mentor. The trio looks down at him with smiles giving a hearted and surprising send-off to the tale.

The movie maintains its fun and comedic tone until the end when Happy's character growth is solidified by showcasing his evolution from a hockey player to a skilled golfer who can overcome challenges with determination and grit. The mix of sports excitement, lighthearted jokes, and touching moments in Happy Gilmore makes it a timeless favorite that wraps up Happy's journey to triumph in a heartwarming way.

Interested viewers can watch Happy Gilmore on Prime Video. For the unversed, Netflix also announced the sequel to it with Adam Sandler reprising his role.

