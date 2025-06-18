Has Tom Cruise ever won an Oscar? Past nominations and details explored

For more than four decades, Tom Cruise has been one of Hollywood's most bankable and recognized leading men. From his Risky Business beginnings to global hits like Top Gun: Maverick and the Mission: Impossible franchise, he has earned the title of being one of Hollywood's icons.

Tom Cruise's career has traversed genres, continents, and generations. Even with his box-office reign and cultural sway, one question tends to follow his name: Has Tom Cruise ever won an Oscar?

The answer is not yet, at least, not in a competitive category so far. Cruise has been nominated four times by the Academy Awards, including for performances in Born on the Fourth of July (1989), Jerry Maguire (1996), and Magnolia (1999), and as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick (2022).

Although he has never brought home an Oscar, Tom Cruise will get an honorary Oscar in 2026, his first Academy Award after more than four decades in the business.

Details on Tom Cruise winning an Oscar explored

Despite being universally regarded as one of the most successful movie stars ever, Tom Cruise has yet to win a competitive Academy Award. His first nomination was in 1990, when he was honored with a Best Actor nod for playing Vietnam War veteran Ron Kovic in Oliver Stone's Born on the Fourth of July. The performance brought him widespread critical acclaim and his first Golden Globe Award.

Tom Cruise received his second Best Actor nomination in 1997 for his performance in Jerry Maguire as the titular sports agent. The role, which became one of his most enduring, also earned him a Golden Globe.

He received his third nomination in 2000, this time for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Frank T.J. Mackey in Paul Thomas Anderson's drama Magnolia, a far cry from his action-hero image.

His fourth and latest Oscar nomination was in 2023 when he was a credited producer on the nominated Best Picture Top Gun: Maverick.

Though Tom Cruise has been a yearly presence throughout awards season, these nominations never coalesced into an Oscar. All that changes with the news of an honorary Oscar, which he will accept at the Governors Awards in November 2026.

The award will celebrate his long-term commitment to film and his contribution to keeping theatrical releases alive in the face of difficult industry changes.

What other awards has Tom Cruise won? Details explored

Although he has never taken an Oscar home in the classical sense, his award shelf is anything but bare. He has been awarded a total of three Golden Globe Awards: Best Actor in a Drama for Born on the Fourth of July, Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for Jerry Maguire, and Best Supporting Actor for Magnolia.

In addition, he's been awarded a range of other honors for his performances and career over the years.

He has been nominated for three Screen Actors Guild Awards and has won awards from world film festivals and associations. In 2005, he was the recipient of the Stanley Kubrick Britannia Award for Excellence in Film, and he received the Honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival in 2022.

In 2023, he received the David O. Selznick Achievement Award from the Producers Guild of America for his work as a producer, specifically on Top Gun: Maverick, which was instrumental in the resurgence of theatrical cinema during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he was awarded in 1986. In 2025, the British Film Institute awarded him a BFI Fellowship, one of the highest honors in the UK film world.

Aside from awards for acting, he has received recognition from governments and institutions worldwide, such as a Certificate of Irish Heritage, France's Order of Arts and Letters, and an Honorary Naval Aviator award from the U.S. Navy.

Interested viewers can watch Cruise's latest movie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, in theaters.

