"He trapped me" - Hayes Costner reveals his experience working with his father on Horizon

Hayes Costner recently spoke about working with his father on Horizon: An American Saga chapter 1. He spoke about his experience during an interview at the Los Angeles premiere of the film. Kevin Costner directs, produces, and stars in the upcoming Horizon: An American Saga film. It is all set to release on June 28, 2024.

Fans saw Hayes Costner's acting debut for the first time when the team dropped the trailer of Horizon: An American Saga chapter 1 in February. This project has been Kevin Costner's dream project for the past three decades. Hayes Costner joked in his interview and said:

"He trapped me,"

and he further added:

"I got to spend the whole day with him every day and just see him work... I had such a blast."

Trending

Hayes Costner and Kevin Costner spent hours together on the shoot. He mentioned they had a blast while shooting and is looking forward to more projects with his father.

What else did Hayes Costner say in the premiere of Horizon: An American Saga chapter 1?

Hayes Costner, the 15-year-old son of Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, is making his acting debut. He is debuting in Horizon: An American Saga chapter 1, a film directed and produced by his father, Kevin Costner. He is also acting in the film along with his son.

On being asked about his experience during the shoot, Hayes Costner said he loved the experience. His father taught him many things, and he is grateful to be a part of the film. This statement made Kevin Costner tear up, touched when he heard his son praising him.

Hayes Costner said:

"It was so fun just working with my dad. I loved it, and he taught me everything, and he was there. It was just amazing to watch him direct because I have never seen him done it before."

Read more: Sleepless ending explained: How did Vincent kill Novak?

What is Horizon: An American Saga chapter 1 about?

Horizon: An American Saga has been a passion project for Kevin Costner for nearly three decades. The film tells a story focused on the expansion and settlement of the American West, spanning 15 years in the pre and post-Civil War United States. Kevin plays the character Hayes Ellison, a name he chose in honor of his son.

The trailer for the film, released in February, gave fans their first glimpse of Hayes Costner's acting debut. In the trailer, Hayes stars alongside Sienna Miller, playing a scene where his character, Nathaniel Kittredge, bravely stays behind while securing his on-screen mother and sister.

Kevin Costner's commitment to family is evident in his casting choices and dedication to creating a welcoming environment on set. As Hayes continues to follow in his father's footsteps, the film's premiere marks a significant milestone for the young actor and his accomplished father.

Read more: Where was Trigger Warning filmed? All filming locations explored

Horizon: An American Saga chapter 1 hits theaters on June 28, 2024, with chapter 2 set for release in August and chapters 3 and 4 currently in production. Kevin Costner promises that the subsequent chapters will be just as captivating, if not more so, than the first. As the project progresses, audiences can look forward to an epic saga that showcases the expansive history of the American West and the enduring bond between a father and his son.

Read more: Deepwater Horizon movie ending explained: Who survived the explosion?