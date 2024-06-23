Where was Trigger Warning filmed? All filming locations explored

The action thriller film Trigger Warning, directed by the Indonesian director Mouly Surya, was released by Netflix on June 21, 2024. Surya's first English-language film, Trigger Warning, features Jessica Alba as Parker, a highly trained soldier who takes charge of her late father's bar and confronts a violent gang running riot in her hometown, Creation.

The filming of Trigger Warning began in the end of 2021, and after a long post-production process, the trailer was released on May 21, 2024. The film never explicitly mentions exactly where in the US the town of Creation is situated. However, the filming took place at several locations in New Mexico.

Trigger Warning was shot in New Mexico

Trending

The picturesque state of New Mexico serves as the setting for the movie. Popular movie locations like Albuquerque and Santa Fe were visited by the cast and crew to shoot significant portions of the film. Other locations include Lamy, Española, Los Cerrillos, and Madrid, among others.

The appeal of the action-sequences in the film is enhanced by the way the scenic locations of New Mexico have been used. Santa Fe provides the backdrop for the bar that Jessica Alba's character Parker inherits in the film after the mysterious death of her father.

Netflix purchased Albuquerque Studios in New Mexico in 2018 in a bid to bring more film productions to New Mexico. Albuquerque Studios previously served as an important location for Breaking Bad, while New Mexico has been a location in films like Transformers and Independence Day: Resurgence, among others.

Spoiler-free plot of Trigger Warning

Parker is on a mission (Image via Netflix)

This action-thriller delivers what it promises. As the film opens, Parker, played by Jessica Alba, has to return to her hometown, Creation. An expert military officer, she starts looking after the bar previously owned by her late father. As Parker begins sensing the menace of the powerful Swann family in Creation, the mystery surrounding her father's death becomes thicker. Was he actually murdered?

As Parker dives into this mystery, her quest for a solution is complicated by the fact that she once dated the man who allegedly killed her father. Vowing revenge, Parker embarks on a high-octane mission that sees her challenging the most dangerous gang members of the town.

The cast and crew

Expand Tweet

The Golden Globe-nominated actress Jessica Alba, famous for her roles in Honey (2003), Good Luck Chuck (2007), and others, plays the soldier Parker. She is a highly efficient killing machine who is not afraid to take on the villains. Anthony Michael Hall plays Senator Ezekiel Swann, an influential senator. Mark Webber portrays the character of Sheriff Jesse Swann, Ezekiel's eldest son and Parker's ex-boyfriend.

Trigger Warning is the first English-language film by Mouly Surya, who has already made films like Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts (2017) and We See You Jakarta (2018). The film's score has been designed by Enis Rotthoff.

Will there be a sequel?

At the end of Trigger Warning, we see Parker driving away from Creation. It is not disclosed where she is going, but she reveals in a phone call that she is not coming back to Creation for a while. Since the film shows Parker solving the mystery of her father's death and defeating her enemies, there is little chance of a sequel. However, it remains to be seen what the makers decide.

Trigger Warning is now streaming on Netflix.