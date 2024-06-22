Trigger Warning on Netflix: Full list of cast and characters 

Mouly Surya’s action thriller film Trigger Warning came out on Netflix on June 21, 2024. John Brancato, Josh Olson, and Halley Wegryn Gross wrote the script for Trigger Warning collectively.

The plot of Trigger Warning revolves around Parker, who is a Special Forces commando. While she is on duty abroad, she has to come back home because of her father’s sudden demise. After she comes back to her hometown, she tries to figure out the cause behind her father’s death and discovers a dangerous conspiracy amidst her investigation.

The official synopsis of the film, as per Rotten Tomato, reads:

"Special Forces commando Parker (Jessica Alba) is on active duty overseas when she gets called back to her hometown with the tragic news that her father has suddenly died.....and their powerful father Senator Swann (Anthony Michael Hall), as she looks to understand what actually happened to her dad."

It continues,

"Parker.....draws on her commando training and proves herself a force to be reckoned with as she hunts down the truth and attempts to right what has gone wrong in Swann County, with the help of her covert ops partner and hacker Spider (Tone Bell) and connected local dealer Mike (Gabriel Basso)."

A couple of days after its release, the film now holds an IMDb rating of 4.7/10 and has a 39% rating on Metacritic. Trigger Warning stars Jessica Alba, Anthony Michael Hall, and Gabriel Bosso, among others.

Trigger Warning: Full list of cast and characters

1) Jessica Alba as Parker

The 43-year-old actress, who is also a Golden Globe nominee has starred in multiple movies and shows like Fantastic Four (2005), Honey (2003), Dark Angel (2000-2002), and Good Luck Chuck (2007) among many more.

Jessica Alba plays the protagonist Parker, who is a Special force officer by profession. While she is on duty, she hears about her father's passing and returns home.

2) Mark Webber as Jesse

American actress Mark Webber has starred in multiple movies and TV shows throughout his career, including ~ The Ever After (2014), 13 Sins (2014), SMILF (2017-2019), and Scott Pilgrim Takes Off (2023) among many more.

In Trigger Warning, Mark plays the role of the sheriff, who is also Parker's (Jessica Alba's) ex-boyfriend. When Parker discovers that her father's death was not an accident, she goes to Jesse and seeks help.

3) Gabriel Basso as Mike

Gabriel Basso is an American actor who is popular for playing Peter Sutherland on The Night Agent (2023), created by Shawn Ryan for Netflix. This 29-year actor has also been part of several movies and TV shows over the years, including The Whole Truth (2016), The Big C (2010-2013), Barely Lethal (2015), and more.

Gabriel Basso stars as the local drug dealer in Trigger Warning, who was involved in the death of Parker's father. He has answers to almost all the questions Parker needs to complete her investigation.

Other cast and crew

Anthony Michael Hall as Senator Ezekiel Swann

Hari Dhillon as Mohamed

James Cady as Frank

Jake Weary as Elvis

Tone Bell as Spider

Peter Monro as Mickey

Stephanie Jones as Georgia

Jerry G. Angelo as Adam

Nadiv Molcho as Beck

David DeLao as Luis Torres

Kaiwi Lyman as Ghost

Alejandro De Hoyos as Harry

Trigger Warning is now streaming on Netflix.