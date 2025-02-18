Heart of Champions: Full list of cast in Michael Mailer's sports drama

Heart of Champions (2021), also known as Pressure Point in Australia and the United Kingdom, is a sports drama directed by Michael Mailer. Vertical Entertainment released the movie on October 29, 2021. It's about an Ivy League rowing team and has a unique mix of motivation and conflict.

The movie highlights the way the players interact with each other, how hard it is for them to work together, and how an unusual coach changes everything.

The movie is about the rowing team at Beeston University, who have been losing a lot to their rivals at Harvard. Members of the team get more and more angry as they blame each other for their repeated losses.

Tensions rise, and Alex, the team's captain, and his crew bring in Jack Murphy. Jack is a tough Vietnam veteran and coach who doesn't mess around, trying to turn things around. If Murphy's out-of-the-box strategies end the team's losing streak and bring them back together, that remains the story's focus.

Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, and David James Elliott are some of the talented actors who play pivotal roles in Heart of Champions. Shannon plays the tough coach, and Ludwig plays the troubled captain.

Heart of Champions (2021): Main list of cast

1) Michael Shannon as Coach Murphy

Michael Shannon as Coach Murphy in Heart of Champions (Image via Prime Video)

As Coach Murphy in Heart of Champions, the famous American actor Michael Shannon plays the part. Shannon plays tough coach Jack Murphy in the movie. His character, who served in Vietnam, pushes the Beeston University rowing team to its limits by talking about his time in the military.

He is known for his roles in movies like Revolutionary Road (2008) and Nocturnal Animals (2016). Shannon has also appeared in movies like The Shape of Water (2017) and Knives Out (2019). His performances have earned him two nominations for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.

2) Alexander Ludwig as Alex

Alexander Ludwig as Alex in Heart of Champions (Image via Prime Video)

Alexander Ludwig plays Alex, the captain of the rowing team at Beeston University. As a leader and a student at an Ivy League school, Alex is under a lot of stress. In Heart of Champions, Alex's emotional journey shows how hard it is to be lead and how painful it is to fail, which makes his character central to how the story develops.

Ludwig is known for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games (2012) and Dorn in the 2020 and 2024 Bad Boys films. He brings a mix of vulnerability and determination to the part. He also played the role of Viking Björn Ironside in Vikings (2014–2020) and starred in a supporting role in Lone Survivor (2013).

3) Charles Melton as Chris

Charles Melton as Chris in Heart of Champions (Image via Prime Video)

Chris, played by Charles Melton, is an important part of the rowing team and brings a bit of vulnerability to the group. His character in Heart of Champions has the same inner conflict and desire for redemption as his teammates.

People know Melton from his time as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale (2017–2023). He gained popularity for his part in The Sun Is Also a Star (2019). He earned a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for his role in the 2023 drama film May December.

4) David James Elliott as Mr. Singleton

David James Elliott as Mr. Singleton in Heart of Champions (Image via Instagram/@djameselliott)

Mr. Singleton, played by David James Elliott, is another important person in the rowing team's journey. His performance as Mr. Singleton, Alex's father who berates him for his dismal loss in Heart of Champions adds to Alex's stress and fuels his desire to win.

Elliott is a steady presence in this drama, with a career that spans many genres. Elliott is best known for his 18-year run as Harmon Rabb Jr. on the TV show JAG between 1995 and 2005.

Supporting and additional cast

Alex MacNicoll as John

Ash Santos as Nisha

Lilly Krug as Sara

Orlando Eric Street as Campus Cop

Anton Hedayat as Diver

Jon Lemmon as Jake

Devin Woodson as Sanchez

Thomas Kasp as Logan

Allison Sullivan as Harvard Coxswain / Harvard Rower

Spencer Squire as Ben

Andrew Creer as M.J.

Michael Tacconi as Ted

David Cade as Lance

Lance E. Nichols as President Harris

Vojin Gjaja as U.S. Rowing Official / Rower

Linda Muri as Regatta Judge

Wendy Prior Fentress as Regatta Judge

Karsten Alexander as Rower

Julio Alvarado as Rower

Adela Armstrong-Spielberg as Rower

Madelyn Avjean as Rower

Lucas Bellows as Rower

Joshua Bilchik as Rower

William Brown as Rower

Armando Chavez as Rower

Julia Dexter as Rower

Jonathan Dwyer as Rower

Alexander Eggers as Rower

Matthew Ellis as Rower

Harrison Fisher as Rower

Richard William Hansen as Rower

Andrew Hoffman as Rower

Sarah Ivey as Rower

Keane Johnson as Rower

Derek Kauffman as Rower

Erik Knudsen as Rower

Benjamin Leu as Rower

Harrison Luce as Rower

Simon Luden as Rower

Corbin Matise as Rower

Andrew McLaughlin as Rower

Evan Meisler as Rower

Austin Meyer as Rower

Corey Miles as Rower

Isaac Neaves as Rower

Charley Nordin as Rower

Jeremy Onofrei as Rower

Dominic Pardini as Rower

Brad Plunkett as Rower

Dylan Quigley as Rower

Andrew P. Ratto as Rower

Peter Rex as Rower

Liam Rex as Rower

Ian Richardson as Rower

Andres Jay Sanchez as Rower

Gage Smith as Rower

Nicholas Stitch as Rower

Andrew Stonnington as Rower

Rodd Talebi as Rower

William Tomlinson as Rower

Phoenix Torres as Rower

Nicholas Trojan as Rower

Mitchell Tyson as Rower

Dashen Wada as Rower

Liam Whalen as Rower

Hunter Williams as Rower

Charles Wu as Rower

Sam Zuckerman as Rower

Mary Magee as Race Spectator

Ashlyn Marler as Race Spectator

Richard Martin as Race Spectator / Teacher

Sichin Li McCall as Race Spectator / Teacher

Patrice McCardle as Race Spectator

Crew details

Director: Michael Mailer

Producers:

Robert Ogden Barnum

Frank Buchs

Daniel Dávila (p.g.a.)

Michael Shannon

Byron Wetzel

Screenwriter: Vojin Gjaja

Cinematography: Edd Lukas

Editor: Ankur Agrawal, Keith Brachmann

Casting By: Dean E. Fronk, Donald Paul Pemrick

Heart of Champions is available to stream on Prime Video.

