Heart of Champions: Full list of cast in Michael Mailer's sports drama

Heart of Champions (2021), also known as Pressure Point in Australia and the United Kingdom, is a sports drama directed by Michael Mailer. Vertical Entertainment released the movie on October 29, 2021. It's about an Ivy League rowing team and has a unique mix of motivation and conflict.
The movie highlights the way the players interact with each other, how hard it is for them to work together, and how an unusual coach changes everything.
The movie is about the rowing team at Beeston University, who have been losing a lot to their rivals at Harvard. Members of the team get more and more angry as they blame each other for their repeated losses.
Tensions rise, and Alex, the team's captain, and his crew bring in Jack Murphy. Jack is a tough Vietnam veteran and coach who doesn't mess around, trying to turn things around. If Murphy's out-of-the-box strategies end the team's losing streak and bring them back together, that remains the story's focus.
Michael Shannon, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, and David James Elliott are some of the talented actors who play pivotal roles in Heart of Champions. Shannon plays the tough coach, and Ludwig plays the troubled captain.
Heart of Champions (2021): Main list of cast
1) Michael Shannon as Coach Murphy
As Coach Murphy in Heart of Champions, the famous American actor Michael Shannon plays the part. Shannon plays tough coach Jack Murphy in the movie. His character, who served in Vietnam, pushes the Beeston University rowing team to its limits by talking about his time in the military.
He is known for his roles in movies like Revolutionary Road (2008) and Nocturnal Animals (2016). Shannon has also appeared in movies like The Shape of Water (2017) and Knives Out (2019). His performances have earned him two nominations for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor.
2) Alexander Ludwig as Alex
Alexander Ludwig plays Alex, the captain of the rowing team at Beeston University. As a leader and a student at an Ivy League school, Alex is under a lot of stress. In Heart of Champions, Alex's emotional journey shows how hard it is to be lead and how painful it is to fail, which makes his character central to how the story develops.
Ludwig is known for his role as Cato in The Hunger Games (2012) and Dorn in the 2020 and 2024 Bad Boys films. He brings a mix of vulnerability and determination to the part. He also played the role of Viking Björn Ironside in Vikings (2014–2020) and starred in a supporting role in Lone Survivor (2013).
3) Charles Melton as Chris
Chris, played by Charles Melton, is an important part of the rowing team and brings a bit of vulnerability to the group. His character in Heart of Champions has the same inner conflict and desire for redemption as his teammates.
People know Melton from his time as Reggie Mantle on Riverdale (2017–2023). He gained popularity for his part in The Sun Is Also a Star (2019). He earned a nomination for a Golden Globe Award for his role in the 2023 drama film May December.
4) David James Elliott as Mr. Singleton
Mr. Singleton, played by David James Elliott, is another important person in the rowing team's journey. His performance as Mr. Singleton, Alex's father who berates him for his dismal loss in Heart of Champions adds to Alex's stress and fuels his desire to win.
Elliott is a steady presence in this drama, with a career that spans many genres. Elliott is best known for his 18-year run as Harmon Rabb Jr. on the TV show JAG between 1995 and 2005.
Supporting and additional cast
Crew details
Director: Michael Mailer
Producers:
- Robert Ogden Barnum
- Frank Buchs
- Daniel Dávila (p.g.a.)
- Michael Shannon
- Byron Wetzel
- Screenwriter: Vojin Gjaja
- Cinematography: Edd Lukas
- Editor: Ankur Agrawal, Keith Brachmann
- Casting By: Dean E. Fronk, Donald Paul Pemrick
Heart of Champions is available to stream on Prime Video.