Heart Eyes: Full list of cast in Josh Ruben's rom-com slasher film

Heart Eyes, directed by Josh Ruben, is a 2025 romantic comedy slasher that blends horror and romance in a uniquely entertaining way. The film follows Ally (Olivia Holt) and Jay (Mason Gooding), two strangers who are mistaken for a couple and become the targets of the Heart Eyes killer, a masked murderer who strikes every Valentine’s Day.

As they fight to survive, their relationship evolves, mixing classic rom-com tropes with slasher horror elements.

The cast, led by Olivia Holt, Mason Gooding, Gigi Zumbado, Michaela Watkins, Devon Sawa, and Jordana Brewster, contributes to Josh Ruben's unique slasher rom-com. Below is a full list of the main and supporting cast, along with details on their roles and notable past projects.

Exploring in detail the cast list of Heart Eyes

1) Olivia Holt as Ally

Olivia Holt- Source: Getty

Olivia Holt stars as Ally, a pitch designer in Seattle recovering from a bad breakup when she finds herself caught in a deadly game of survival. Holt is best known for her role as Kim Crawford in Disney XD’s Kickin’ It and has starred in Freeform’s Cloak & Dagger and the romantic comedy Status Update (2018).

With a background in singing, acting, and gymnastics, Holt brings a dynamic energy to Ally.

2) Mason Gooding as Jay Simmons

Mason Gooding - Source: Getty

Mason Gooding plays Jay Simmons, a jewelry designer and Ally’s unexpected ally in the fight against the Heart Eyes killer. The son of Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr., Mason has established himself with roles in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart (2019), the Scream franchise, and Hulu’s Love, Victor.

3) Gigi Zumbado as Monica

Gigi Zumbado - Source: Getty

Gigi Zumbado portrays Monica, Ally’s best friend and confidante. Monica provides comedic relief and serves as Ally’s emotional anchor throughout the chaos.

Zumbado is a Cuban-American actress known for her roles in Epix’s Bridge and Tunnel (2021) and FOX’s 9-1-1. She has also appeared in Netflix’s Bloodline and The Rookie.

4) Michaela Watkins as Crystal

Michaela Watkins - Source: Getty

Michaela Watkins plays Crystal, Ally and Jay’s eccentric boss at the jewelry company. Watkins has an extensive comedy background, having been a cast member on Saturday Night Live and starring in Hulu’s Casual, The Unicorn, and Wanderlust.

5) Devon Sawa as Detective Hobbs

Devon Sawa - Source: Getty

Devon Sawa plays Detective Hobbs, one of the lead investigators assigned to track down the Heart Eyes killer. Known for his roles in Final Destination (2000), Idle Hands (1999), and Chucky (2021-2022), Sawa has become a staple in the horror genre.

In Heart Eyes, his character plays a pivotal role in the investigation, unaware that his own partner is hiding dark secrets.

6) Jordana Brewster as Detective Jeanette Shaw

Beyond Fest Special Screening Of Sony Pictures' "Heart Eyes" - Source: Getty

Jordana Brewster stars as Detective Jeanette Shaw, who is later revealed to be one of the masked Heart Eyes killers.

Brewster, best known for playing Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, has also appeared in FOX’s Lethal Weapon series and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning (2006). Her role in Heart Eyes is a deceptive and chilling take on the classic killer hiding in plain sight trope.

7) Yoson An as David

Yoson An- Source: Getty

Yoson An plays David, Shaw’s husband and fellow murderer, who initially appears as an unassuming IT worker before being revealed as one-half of the deadly duo. His character adds to the twist-filled narrative, proving that appearances can be deceiving. An has previously starred in Disney’s Mulan (2020), The Meg (2018), and Fresh Eggs (2019).

The supporting cast includes:

Latham Gaines as Nico

Chris Parker as Tommy

Josh Ruben as Drive-In Movie Patron

What is Heart Eyes about?

The movie follows Ally and Jay, two near-strangers who become the unexpected targets of a masked serial killer on Valentine’s Day. The Heart Eyes killer has been stalking couples and committing brutal murders across the country. When Ally and Jay are mistaken for lovers, they are forced to team up and survive the night.

As the film progresses, they uncover the shocking truth, the Heart Eyes killings are orchestrated by Detective Jeanette Shaw and her husband, David, who murder together as part of a twisted game. The killers lure in victims, using a third recruit, Eli, to further spread confusion and fear.

In a tense final confrontation, Ally and Jay manage to defeat their attackers, with Ally decapitating Shaw on a statue and Jay shooting David with his own bow and arrow. The movie ends on a romantic note, with Ally proposing to Jay a year later at a drive-in movie theater, cementing its rom-com slasher hybrid identity.

Interested viewers can watch the movie in theaters.

