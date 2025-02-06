Hellraiser 2022 ending explained: What happens to Roland Voight?

The 2022 revival of Hellraiser, available to stream on Hulu, offers a blend of supernatural terror and mental anguish. Directed by David Bruckner, Hellraiser centers on Riley McKendry, a rehabilitating addict who encounters an enigmatic puzzle box. The artifact attracts its prey into a lethal game devised by the Cenobites, beings that present horrifying rewards to those who unlock the box.

Riley's path is a tale of endurance as she battles outside forces and her inner conflicts while attempting to escape the snare created by the box.

Disclaimer: The following article contains major spoilers about the ending of Hellraiser. Reader's discretion is advised.

As the story unfolds, Roland Voight, a wealthy occultist, is revealed to have solved the puzzle box years ago, selecting Liminal as his reward. Instead of the pleasure he anticipated, he is subjected to continuous torture through an implanted device pulling at his nerves. Seeking to undo his fate, Voight orchestrates a final confrontation with the Cenobites, leading to an irreversible transformation.

The official synopsis of the film reads,

"A reinvention of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner in which a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension."

Hellraiser's Roland Voight and his pursuit of a second chance

Roland Voight confronts the horrifying reality of his deal with the Cenobites in Hellraiser (2022), moments before his transformation (Image via Hulu)

Riley and her friends are ensnared within Voight's mansion, a building intentionally constructed to fend off the Cenobites. Understanding their vulnerable position, Riley develops a plan to reverse the situation with the otherworldly beings. She plans to lure a Cenobite inside and stab it with the puzzle box to complete the configuration, ensuring their escape.

However, her trust in Trevor proves to be misplaced as he is revealed to have been working for Voight all along. His betrayal changes the course of events, forcing Riley into a desperate confrontation.

As Voight's long-devised plan nears completion, he seizes the opportunity to turn the puzzle box against Trevor. Striking him with the box, Voight ensures that the final sacrifice is made, sealing his deal with the Cenobites. The monstrous beings, bound by their twisted sense of reward and punishment, appear to fulfill his wish. However, true to their nature, their gifts always come with an unforeseen and harrowing cost.

The Cenobites' role in Hellraiser: Granting Voight's final wish

Jamie Clayton as the Priest (Pinhead) in Hellraiser (2022), embodying the terrifying leader of the Cenobites with her sinister presence (Image via Hulu)

When Voight petitions for release from his suffering, the Cenobites inform him that his previous reward cannot be revoked but can be exchanged for another. Desperate for freedom from the mechanical contraption embedded in his body, he chooses Leviathan, believing it will grant him power. Initially, it appears as though his wish has been granted. The device is removed, and he experiences a brief moment of relief, seemingly liberated from his torment.

However, the Cenobites' gifts are never without consequence. Without warning, chains materialize from the void, wrapping around his limbs and torso, sinking into his flesh with cruel precision. He struggles, but his fate is already sealed. The chains pull him upward toward an ominous, unseen force, dragging him into the depths of the Cenobite realm.

In his final moments as a human, his body undergoes a horrific transformation where his flesh peels away, revealing something monstrous beneath, his screams fading into the abyss. The film suggests that Voight's suffering has not ended but has only taken a new, more sinister form. His desire for power has led to his rebirth as a Cenobite, condemned to exist as one of the very beings he once sought to control. His journey, far from over, has merely shifted into a more nightmarish reality.

Riley's choice in Hellraiser: Ultimate decision and its implications

Riley McKendry faces the consequences of her choices in Hellraiser (2022), determined to outwit the Cenobites and survive (Image via Hulu)

After witnessing the cruel nature of the Cenobites' "rewards," Riley is offered a boon for completing the puzzle. Though tempted to resurrect her brother, Matt, she ultimately refuses, recognizing that any gift from the Cenobites comes with a hidden cost. Understanding that their rewards are deceptive, she instead chooses to accept reality despite the immense emotional weight she must now carry.

By rejecting their offer, she unwittingly selects the "Lament" configuration, sentencing herself to a life of regret and suffering, haunted by the choices she has made. Riley's decision starkly contrasts with Voight's. Whereas Voight sought supernatural means to escape his torment, Riley realizes that pain is an inescapable part of human existence.

She chooses to bear the weight of her mistakes rather than seek an easy way out, acknowledging that the alternative could lead to an even worse fate. The film closes with Riley staring at the puzzle box, deep in thought, questioning whether she made the right choice. As the Cenobites withdraw into their domain, their twisted sense of justice satisfied, Riley is left to navigate the consequences of her actions, forever marked by her experience.

The ending of Hellraiser cements its themes of greed, sacrifice, and consequence. Voight's transformation into a Cenobite symbolizes the ultimate punishment for those who attempt to manipulate forces beyond their control. Riley's arc, on the other hand, revolves around accepting suffering as part of life rather than seeking an easy escape.

With the film's ambiguous conclusion, the door remains open for future stories. Whether Voight will return as a Cenobite or if Riley will cross paths with the puzzle box again remains unknown. Fans of the franchise can look forward to potential continuations that further explore the eerie and treacherous world of Hellraiser.

