Is the Hellraiser sequel in the works? Everything we know so far

The 2022 supernatural horror film Hellraiser gave the fans of the popular franchise a modern-day take on the lore of the Cenobites. Directed by David Bruckner, the 2022 film was the eleventh installment in the overall Hellraiser franchise and the second adaptation of the 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart by Clive Barker.

The screenplay of the film was written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski from a screen story co-written with David S. Goyer. The film premiered at the Fantastic Fest on September 28, 2022. On October 7, 2022, it was released in the United States via Hulu. Subsequently, Spyglass and Paramount Pictures also started streaming the film globally.

Ever since its release, fans have been wondering whether the Hellraiser sequel is in the works. As per Keith Levine, one of the producers of the film, a sequel is being planned currently.

Hellraiser might get a sequel after all

The sequel has not officially been greenlit yet. However, in an interview with ComicBook.com on March 30, 2024, producer Keith Levine said the following:

“Yeah. We are trying to do a follow-up and there have been conversations. I can’t exactly say where we’re at in those conversations, but Bruckner is involved in those conversations and we spent a lot of time and energy, I think relaunching that world.”

Levine added how “a lot of brainpower” went into relaunching the world of the franchise through the 2022 film. From crafting the Cenobite design to figuring out how it would be executed on the set, the crew members “learned so much” that would help them for the next installment, Levine said.

The producer went on:

“And I think moving forward, we love that all that knowledge is sort of banked and that time has been spent. So we think that moving forward and going into another movie is just going to be even crazier and even more awesome. So yeah, that’s something we’re definitely hard at work on, and hope we will have more news soon.”

Speaking to the same platform on October 3, 2023, David Bruckner, the director of Hellraiser, expressed his optimism about a sequel. The filmmaker commented that he “certainly” hoped that there was a “future there.”

Apart from these, not much information on the sequel is available on the web as of this writing. However, given the aforementioned statements of the director and the producer, a sequel seems highly likely.

Hellraiser (2022): Plot, cast and crew

The film revolves around Riley McKendry, a young woman recovering from addiction. She ends up with a mechanical puzzle box, and unbeknownst to her, summons the Cenobites, the humanoid supernatural entities who feed on the pain of human beings.

The producers of the film were David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, Clive Barker, and Marc Toberof. The film was edited by David Marks, and Eli Born handled the cinematography. The music of Hellraiser was composed by Ben Lovett.

The cast of the film includes:

Odessa A'zion as Riley McKendry

Jamie Clayton as the Priest

Adam Faison as Colin

Drew Starkey as Trevor

Brandon Flynn as Matthew "Matt" McKendry

Jason Liles as the Chatterer

Aoife Hinds as Nora

Goran Višnjić as Roland Voight

Hiam Abbass as Serena Menaker

Zachary Hing as the Asphyx

Selina Lo as the Gasp

Kit Clarke as Joseph "Joey" Coscuna

