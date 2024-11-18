Hellraiser (2022): Full cast list explored

Hellraiser (2022) is a Hulu original film directed by David Bruckner and written by Luke Piotrowski and Ben Collins. The Hellraiser franchise first debuted with the 1986 novella The Hellbound Heart, which received a film adaptation in 1989, named Hellraiser. Clive Barker personally wrote and directed the first Hellraiser film, while the sequels had different directors at the helm.

Hellraiser (2022) is a continuity reboot of the franchise and follows the release of 2018's Hellraiser: Judgment. The film features an all-new cast of characters in its aim to bring the Hellraiser franchise to a new audience. Below is the complete cast list for Hellraiser (2022).

Hellraiser (2022) main cast and characters

The primary cast members of Hellraiser (2022) are as follows:

Odessa A'Zion as Riley McKendry

Odessa A'Zion stars as the addict, Riley. (Image via Hulu)

Odessa A'Zion plays the leading role of Riley McKendry, who starts out as a recovering drug addict. She comes into possession of a magical puzzle box, which proves to be the key to an invasion plot by the sadomasochistic Cenobites.

Odessa A'Zion is an American actress best known for her work on Netflix's Grand Army, CBS's Fam, and 2022's The Inhabitant. She was born on June 17, 2000, making her 24 years old.

Jamie Clayton as the Priest

The Priest is the Cenobite leader. (Image via Hulu)

Jamie Clayton plays the Priest, who is the leader of the Cenobites. The Cenobites are a malevolent otherworldly race who can't distinguish between pain and pleasure, making them an existential threat that terrorizes the hapless people who come into contact with them.

Jamie Clayton is an American actress who came into prominence for her role on Netflix's Sense8. She's also worked on Designated Survivor and Twilight of the Gods.

Goran Višnjić as Roland Voight

Rolan Voight is an evil businessman. (Image via Hulu)

Goran Višnjić plays Roland Voight, an eccentric and corrupt millionaire businessman who is in cahoots with the Cenobites. He later transforms into an angelic-like Cenobite himself.

Goran Višnjić is an American actor of Croatian descent. He is well known for his roles in Welcome to Sarajevo, Timeless, and ER. He also appeared in the final season of Vikings: Valhalla as Erik the Red.

Hellraiser (2022) supporting cast

The cast of Hellraiser (2022) also includes:

Brandon Flynn as Matthew "Matt" MecKendry, Riley's brother who is estranged from her.

Adam Faison as Colin, who is Matt's boyfriend

Drew Starkey as Trevor, who is Riley's boyfriend. The two met at a 12-step recovery program for addicts.

Aofie Hinds as Nora, who is Matt and Colin's roommate.

Jason Liles as the Chatterer, one of the Cenobites who targets Riley, Colin, and Trevor.

Yinka Olorunnife as the Weeper, a Cenobite who bleeds from the eyes.

Selina Lo as The Gasp, a Cenobite who has a breathing problem thanks to her deformed nature.

Zachary Hing as the Asphyx, whose arms are perpetually bound in a prayer-like position. Asphyx also has a sheet of paper stuck to his face, which constricts his breathing.

Kit Clarke as Joseph "Joey" Coscuna, a s*x worker who Rolan Voight preys upon.

Hiam Abbass as Voight's attorney, Serena Menaker.

Gorica Regodic as the Mother, a Cenobite who has a visible baby bump.

Vukasin Jovanovic as the Mask, a headless Cenobite who has a face that is stuck on the body with a metallic frame.

Hellraiser (2022) is a reboot of the long-running horror franchise based on Clive Barker's novella. The film is available to stream on Hulu.

