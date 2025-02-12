Honeymoon Crasher: Full list of cast for the latest Netflix comedy

Netflix is back with another exciting foreign language romantic comedy, Honeymoon Crasher. The movie follows the story of a young man named Lucas whose fiancee dumps him at the altar when her ex comes calling. Heartbroken, depressed, and left with no alternative, Lucas must now go on his romantic honeymoon with his mother.

The movie is a French remake of the Spanish comedy film Honeymoon With My Mother, and stars Julien Frison and Michèle Laroque star in the lead roles as the mother-son duo.

The French Netflix movie premiered globally on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, exclusively on Netflix. Honeymoon Crasher has been written and directed by Nicolas Cuche (The Red Band Society) and stars several talented actors in different roles.

Honeymoon Crasher: Full list of cast

The cast list of Honeymoon Crasher is as follows.

1. Julien Frison as Lucas

Born on July 18, 1993, in Etterbeek, Julien Frison is a Belgian actor from Bousval. He completed his secondary education at the Athénée Royal de Rixensart and came to Paris at 19 to enter the third year of the Cours Florent. In 2013, he made his way into the Conservatoire national supérieur d'art dramatique de Paris, and by 2016, he became a resident of the Comédie-Française only at the age of 22.

Although he primarily worked as a theater actor, Frison also has an extensive career in movies. He started his career on the silver screen in 2006 in Eric-Emmanuel Schmitt's Odette Toulemonde and has also appeared as Wallace, the one-eyed "cowboy", in Bensalah's odd western Big City.

Frison Lucas stars as a young man, jilted by love when his fiance leaves him at the altar for her ex who comes back for her in Honeymoon Crasher. Grief-stricken, Lucas embarks on his honeymoon with his mother and what follows is a trip full of comedy.

2. Michèle Laroque as Lily

Michèle Laroque was born on June 15, 1960, in Nice, Alpes-Maritimes, France, and is an actor, comedian, and writer who is known for her works on Ma vie en rose (1997), Brillantissime (2018), and The Closet (2001). Laroque started her career in 1988 and since then has appeared in over 60 films and television productions. But before embarking on a career in acting, she obtained a degree and diploma in economics and English at the University of Nice.

Following a car accident in 1979 due to which she suffered prolonged physical and psychological trauma, Laroque decided to become an actor. She went to Paris to pursue her career and at the age of 25, she performed her first play in 1985 at the Théâtre des Blancs-Manteaux.

She worked for over seven years in theater and was nominated for the César for Best Actress in La Crise (1992) and Pédale Douce (1996). Michèle Laroque stars as Lily, Lucas' mother who accompanies her son on his honeymoon when his fiance dumps him at the alter on Netflix's Honeymoon Crasher.

3. Margot Bancilhon as Maya

Born on February 17, 1991, Margot Bancilhon is a French actor who is best known for De Grâce (2023), Machine (2024), and (Girl)Friend (2018). Bancilhon began her career on television with an episode on the series, Tiger Lily, 4 femmes dans la vie that was broadcast in 2013. Following this, she obtained a role in the film Les Petits Princes, for which she was shortlisted for the César for Most Promising Actress at the 39th César Awards ceremony.

Some of Margot Bancilhon's notable works include Palace Beach Hôtel, Nous trois ou rien, Five, Going to Brazil, Ami-ami, La Monnaie de leur pièce, Three Days and a Life, Criminal: France, and Prison Island. She plays Maya, a girl Lucas meets on his honeymoon with his mother in the Netflix movie.

Others in supporting roles

The list of supporting actors and their roles are as follows:

Rossy de Palma as Gloria

Jake Francois as Ryan

Gilbert Melki as Peter

Kad Merad as Michel

