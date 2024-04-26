How long is Civil War (2024)? Runtime of the film, explored

Civil War (2024) premiered at the SXSW Film and TV Festival on March 14, 2024, and it was released in the United Kingdom and the United States on April 12, 2024. The movie is written and directed by Alex Garlan, who has previously been associated with critically acclaimed films such as Ex Machina, Annihilation, and Men.

Civil War (2024) stars Kristen Dunst in the lead and is set in a dystopian future. Supporting Dunst in the movie are other actors like Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny, Nick Offerman, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sonoya Mizuno, Nelson Lee, Jefferson White, Karl Glusman, Evan Lai as Bohai, Jin Ha, Juani Feliz, and Jesse Plemons.

The film has a runtime of 1 hour 49 minutes.

What was the confusion surrounding the runtime of A24's Civil War (2024)?

Up until December, the audiences were under the impression that A24's Civil War (2024), had a runtime of about three hours. This is because IMDb stated that the movie would run for 3 hours and 15 minutes, which is 195 minutes.

It was later clarified by the movie's writer and director, Alex Garland, in a comment to Variety, that the movie was a little under two hours, 1 hour 49 minutes to be exact.

What is the Civil War (2024) about?

The movie's IMDb page describes it as:

"A journey across a dystopian future America, following a team of military-embedded journalists as they race against time to reach DC before rebel factions descend upon the White House."

The trailer of the movie, which was first released on December 13, 2023, also reflects a similar sentiment as highlighted by the brief. It depicts chaos, violence, political and social upheavals, and everything associated with an ongoing civil war.

Where can you watch Civil War (2024)?

Civil War (2024) is currently running in theatres (Image via Getty)

Civil War is currently being shown in theatres across the United States and elsewhere around the world. The movie has been running successfully for the second week in a row at the theatres.

Although there is no confirmation, there are talks of the movie soon releasing on a popular OTT platform. News outlets such as Hindustan Times and Times of India have projected an October 2024 release for the film on HBO Max.

Is Civil War (2024) worth watching?

A24 has been delivering one hit after the other in recent years. The 2024 release, Civil War is no exception. Besides being a box office hit, the movie has also generated a buzz among critics.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie has a positive rating of 81% from the critics. On the other hand, it has a 72% rating from the audiences on the platform. Roger Salvans, renowned reviewer for Fotogramas says:

"Civil War is a harrowing road movie that makes momentary stops in horror, drama, war films, and even comedy, but it is also a character film – the main quartet stands out, with honorable mention to Dunst and Moura."

Among a string of positive reviews, there were also a few negative ones concerning Civil War (2024). Marianna Neal from Impression Blend says:

"It delivers some masterfully executed, incredibly tense and upsetting sequences, but all of that rings hollow, because empty "by design" is still empty. And at the end of the day, “Civil War” is a visually impressive exercise in saying nothing."

Members of the audience also did not shy away from letting their views about the movie known. One user paints a harrowing picture of the visuals depicted in the movie and writes on the platform:

"Civil War is a bleak picture of what it could really look like. No glamor, no glory, no gloss, no fake patriotism but true grit, guts, bloody, depressing vista of the reality of what could happen if the scenario were ever to arise. It tries its best to stay apolitical and true its war photography roots, instead giving the viewer the images with which to form their own opinions on what is happening. Well worth your time and effort."

Civil War (2024) is currently running across theatres in selective regions.