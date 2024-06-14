How long is the Inside Out 2? Movie's runtime explored

The Disney and Pixar sequel Inside Out 2 finally hit US theaters on Friday, June 14, with some select countries treated to early June 12 screenings, and it runs shorter than the original film.

Via the Irish Film Classification Office (IFCO) ahead of the film's release, Inside Out 2 is confirmed to have a runtime of 96 minutes and 18 seconds.

The film's official synopsis and first trailer teased some new emotions and characters that will be present in the film. Anxiety (voiced by Maya Hawke), among others, will join Riley's (now voiced by Kensington Tallman) primary emotions—Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Anger (Lewis Black), Fear (Tony Hale), and Disgust (Liza Lapira).

Inside Out 2: A cocktail of new emotions in 96 minutes

The much-anticipated sequel to the Pixar animated coming-of-age film boasts a final runtime of 96- minutes and 18 seconds. The latest animated movie is slightly over seven minutes shorter than the OG Pixar movie released nine years ago, which runs for 103 minutes and 52 seconds.

In just an hour and 36 minutes, Disney and Pixar intertwine the grappling emotions of a newly minted teenager, from the desire to fit in and be validated to finding one's identity.

The film's taut duration follows the trend of most Pixar movies, which run around slightly over or slightly under 100 minutes, with the longest being Incredibles 2 in 2018, which has a runtime of over 125 minutes.

Inside Out 2 plot synopsis and more

While it's been just about nine years since the OG Inside Out went out, Riley has only aged two in the sequel. The film starts with her five key emotions—joy, anger, sadness, fear, and disgust—carrying on as usual, supporting and guiding the 13-year-old Riley in dealing with puberty. It's set in the summer, just before Riley enters high school.

Some parts of the previous movie remain unchanged, with Riley still seeming to be into hockey. However, it's a strange time for the teenage girl, and unexpected news will throw her carefully laid plans into uncertainty. Then she enters new emotions and characters that signify her life going into disarray.

There's anxiety, which carries a lot of emotional baggage. It's the orange ringleader with untamable hair and wide eyes. With anxiety taking the helm, Riley finds herself shrinking to fit in with the others at hockey camp and drifting away from her best friends.

Other new emotions come into the mix, including Envy (voiced by Ayo Edebiri), a turquoise-blue tiny being and anxiety's own cheerleader, and Embarrassment (voiced by Paul Walter Hauser), a pink-colored giant emotion.

Ennui (voiced by Adele Exarchopoulos), a phone-obsessed navy being with a chic haircut and a French accent, joins the gang as the epitome of teenage boredom and indifference.

Inside Out 2's official synopsis reads:

"Disney and Pixar's "Inside Out 2" returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone."

Inside Out 2 is out now in theaters worldwide, starting Friday, June 14. It will hit streaming shelves at a later date and will be available via Disney Plus by then.