Fact Check: Is Inside Out 2 anxiety introduction clip new? Explained

The latest clip for Inside Out 2, the much-anticipated sequel to Pixar's Inside Out, spotlights Joy, Envy, Sadness, and the gang meeting their newest pal Anxiety. This comes in as tickets for the upcoming film went on sale.

A lot of fans are confused as to whether this is the introduction of the new emotion, Anxiety. And while it's not, the clip does feature extended footage of the highly erratic new friend of the crew. The film is set to hit theatres on June 14 of this year, so let's see what Inside Out 2 might have in store for fans.

Inside Out 2’s newest clip is not the first time fans have seen Anxiety

Inside Out, a 2015 film from Disney and Pixar, embodied a little girl named Riley's multifaceted feelings. The first teaser trailer for the sequel, released in November 2023, revealed that Riley was now a teenager and that a new feeling called anxiety was slowly creeping up in the girl's mind giving the five original emotions—Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear—a nice surprise.

This was fans' original and first introduction to ONE of the new emotions that were now inhabiting Riely’s mind. We say "one" because, in March of this year, fans were treated to another teaser that hinted at the coming of not just Anxiety, but three additional teenage emotions: embarrassment, ennui, and envy.

The latest clip further spotlights Anxiety as an overly excited, highly energetic, and erratic individual so to speak. Anxiety is voiced by Maya Hawke, who will be joined by Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, and Paul Walter Hauser as the new additions to the team.

They join the existing cast of Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith returning as Sadness, and Lewis Black will still give voice to Anger. Bill Harder will not be returning as Fear and will instead be replaced by Tony Hale, while Liza Lapira will replace Mindy Kaling as Disgust.

Coming back to the clip released via Fandango’s social media to promote and highlight ticket sales for Inside Out 2; the clip features Anxiety well, being anxious. As Joy shields the other emotions behind her, Anxiety spews forth, literally and figuratively, in her mind by stating firstly, that they are a huge fan of Joy.

They then proceed to ask how they can help, the ambiance that this emotion creates is well on display in the new clip. After zooming around Riley’s mind, Joy stops the orange-cat-energy-like Anixiety and tells them to just stay in one place.

When Inside Out debuted in theaters in 2015, it received overwhelmingly positive reviews and was nominated for and won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Screenplay. Now the new animated film is set to take fans on an even more emotional adventure.

The synopsis for Inside Out 2 reads as follows:

“Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone. Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as Joy, Phyllis Smith as Sadness, Lewis Black as Anger, Tony Hale as Fear, and Liza Lapira as Disgust.”

Although the clip released was only a longer version of what viewers had seen in the initial trailers, it did help fans get excited about Inside Out 2, which is scheduled to debut on June 14, 2023. Inside Out is currently available for streaming on Disney+.