How many Downton Abbey movies are there? Chronological order explained

Downton Abbey has become a huge hit among period dramas lovers and had began as a television series before extending into films. Created and produced by Julian Fellowes, the series aired in 2010 and ran for six seasons until 2015.Based on fictional Yorkshire estate Downton Abbey, the series follows the Crawley family, who are members of the aristocracy, and their servants who are tasked with keeping them in order. Featuring important global events as the sinking of the Titanic, the First World War, the Spanish Flu epidemic, and the rise of the working class. Having conquered the small screen with the show, the series set sail for the big screen with films that continued the saga of the Crawley family. The movies pick up from where the series had concluded and continue the chronology to the late 1920s and early 1930s.Currently, there are three films, Downton Abbey (2019), Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022), and forthcoming Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale (2025), chronologically in sequence following the six-season television series.How to watch the Downton Abbey movies in chronological order? There are three movies in total, the first one was released in 2019. The second one, was released in 2022. The third and final one, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, will be released on the 12th of September in 2025. All the movies take place where the series ended, and the last one will conclude the series.The TV Series which took place from 2010–2015, is where it all began. Across six seasons and 52 episodes, it chronicles the Crawleys and their staff from 1912 to 1925. It starts with the Titanic disaster and ends on a Christmas special on the evening of New Year's Eve in 1925. Along the way, the family and household go through World War I, the 1918 flu pandemic, times of economic downturn, and changes in social class. Finally, new marriages, weddings, and children discover Downton's heritage continues.1) First Movie The first movie is in 1927, two years after the series had ended. It shows King George V and Queen Mary's visit to Abbey. The royal visit brings tension between the Crawley household and the royal team, as well as signifies changes within the family members' private lives. Lady Mary quarrels about the estate's future, and Tom Branson engages in a potential assasination attempt on the king's life. 2) Second Movie The second is in 1928 and opens its world in two ways. Meanwhile, the Crawleys embark on a summer vacation on the French Riviera after the Dowager Countess inherits a villa. Lady Mary brings in a film crew into the very confines of the Abbey, bringing the house into the age of the cinema. The story also marks the emotional farewell to Violet Crawley, whose passing brings closure and passes the baton to the next generation. The film finds balance between glamour, emotion, and change, capturing the late 1920s just as the society is still changing.3) Third Movie The third and last one is set in the early 1930s and is created to give the story its ultimate closure. The series confronts Lady Mary with a public scandal surrounding her divorce as the Crawleys reconcile with new economic woes. The family and the servants alike must adapt because a new generation comes in to guide Downton into the future. With old familiar faces coming back and a few new ones, the last chapter brings together more than a decade of the show. The third movie releases on September 12, 2025 in theatres.