How many people watched Netflix's Tyson vs. Paul fight? Everything you need to know  

The highly anticipated Tyson vs. Paul fight premiered on Friday, November 15, 2024, attracting record-breaking viewership on Netflix. The boxing match, which took place in Arlington, Texas, marked Netflix's first foray into live-streaming a combat sports event.

The streaming platform had built up the hype surrounding the fight for months. It even released a documentary titled Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson in the last week before the match. In the months before the event, Paul engaged in extensive trash talk, while Tyson physically slapped Paul a day before their scheduled fight.

The anticipation and excitement around the fight turned into record viewership numbers, as Netflix's Tyson vs. Paul fight was watched live by around 60 million households worldwide.

Trending

The Tyson vs. Paul fight was watched by millions of households worldwide

With Mike Tyson stepping back into the ring after nearly two decades, the excitement of fans was palpable. Over 60 million households tuned in to watch the legendary boxer face off against YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The boxing event peaked at 65 million concurrent streams, making it the most-watched live event in Netflix's history. On November 14, 2024, a day before the boxing match, Tyson slapped Paul during the official weigh-in ceremony that was broadcast live.

In addition to breaking streaming records, the match also generated a record-breaking sum of almost $18 million in ticket sales for the sold-out event.

Viewers tuned in expecting to watch some of Tyson's ferocity from his heydays, but they were met with a lackluster bout. Tyson landed 18 punches on Paul, while the latter mostly fight danced around his opponent as he did not want to hurt the nearly 60-year-old Tyson.

After eight two-minute rounds, the 27-year-old Paul was declared the winner unanimously over the former undisputed world heavyweight champion. Following his victory, an elated Jake Paul reportedly said:

"We crashed the site. This is the biggest event."

However, the live streaming event was not without technical issues, as over 90,000 viewers complained of buffering and lagging issues throughout the match, according to Downdetector.

Paul and Tyson received suspensions after the match

An image from the Tyson vs. Paul fight on Netflix (Image via Instagram/@jakepaul)

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, which supervised the fight, issued suspensions for both Tyson and Paul following their match.

The 24-day suspensions are not disciplinary actions but rather part of the mandatory rest regulations established by the regulatory body. These rules dictate that both fighters must take three days of rest for each round fought. Since the fight lasted for the entire eight rounds, both Paul and Tyson are required to rest for a total of 24 days.

The Taylor vs. Serrano fight was another highlight of the night

An image from Katie Taylor and Amando Serrano's fight (Image via Instagram/@Netflix)

Apart from the Tyson vs. Paul fight, the main card featured three other fights. The co-main event featured a fight between Ireland's lightweight champion, Katie Taylor, and Puerto Rico's featherweight champion, Amanda Serrano. This bout was watched by an additional 50 million viewers, setting a record in itself. Netflix released a statement saying:

"The bout is likely to be the most watched professional women's sporting event in US history."

The widely praised bout was a rematch between Taylor and Serrano, in which Taylor was declared the winner in a controversial unanimous decision.

Other fights of the night took place between Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos for the WBC welterweight world title, which ended in a split draw. Additionally, Neeraj Goyat faced Whindersson Nunes, with Goyat winning by unanimous decision.

Stay tuned for more updates on the Tyson vs. Paul fight and other trending news of 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback