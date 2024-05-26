How many times has Kraven the Hunter been delayed? Release dates explored

Kraven the Hunter is an upcoming superhero starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the main lead. This highly anticipated movie on Marvel villain of the same name has experienced a delay in release four times.

Initially, the film was slated to hit theaters on January 13, 2023 and then rescheduled for October 6, 2023. It was later moved to August 30, 2024. Earlier this year, the makers announced December 13, 2024 as the new release date.

While many fans wondered what could be the reason behind these delays, Sony Pictures Entertainment didn't give any official statement. However, producer Matt Tolmach spoke to Collider on May 22 2024 and revealed that the film is aiming for December 2024 release because of Christmas.

According to him, people will go back to the cinemas several times to watch the film during festive time. The producer also promised that Sony still has a lot of faith in the film and promises a great time.

" Kraven moved to Christmas because we're excited about it and Christmas is the best release period there is, when you get people with time to go back to the movies over and over again. That was a real reflection of how the studio felt about the movie. We're really excited. But that's a great move that reflects just the feeling about the movie," explained Tolmach.

Exploring all the release dates for Kraven the Hunter

Expand Tweet

Kraven the Hunter film was delayed twice (January and October) in 2023 for an unknown reason. However, during that time, the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike took place and this forced Sony to delay the film even further.

The makers were then eyeing August 2024 for release, as Sony feared that the actors wouldn't be able to promote it. Now, the movie is finally set to hit theaters on December 13, 2024 to encash the Christmas revenue.

The movie was originally supposed to come out before Madame Web, which arrived in February this year, and Venom: The Last Dance, which is slated to release in October. On the contrary, the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starrer will come after the other two projects even though it was filmed back in 2022.

What is Kraven the Hunter all about?

Kraven the Hunter is based on the Spider-Man villain and Marvel Comics character of the same name. This will be the sixth film in Sony's Spider-Man Universe of Marvel Characters.

Even though the film features a Spider-Man antagonist, the Webhead himself won't appear in the film, as it has been the case with all the other movies in this cinematic universe.

As per the film's official website, its synopsis is as follows:

"Kraven the Hunter is the visceral story of how and why one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Set before his notorious vendetta with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the titular character in the R-rated film."

Expand Tweet

The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the main character. He will be joined by Ariana DeBose as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Chameleon, Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff. Taylor-Johnson's Kraven will also be facing off against Alessandro Nivola's Rhino in the film.