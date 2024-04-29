Is Kraven the Hunter releasing after Venom 3? Updated release date explored

While Sony was to follow up Madame Web with Kraven the Hunter this August and expand its cinematic universe of Spider-Man-related characters, it looks like that won't be the case anymore. The studio has pushed the film's release to the end of the year, now opening on December 13, 2024, after the release of Venom: The Last Dance.

Kraven the Hunter was originally to be released in January 2023, but because of many circumstances, it was further pushed back, with this being the third delay. Alongside the Aaron Taylor-Johnson-starrer, the release of the next The Karate Kid film has also faced a delay. Sony Pictures Entertainment has not yet revealed the reason for the delay.

Kraven the Hunter's delay explored

The original plan was to release Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Kraven the Hunter on January 13, 2023. However, the film got delayed until October 6, 2023, because of an unknown reason. With the film nearing its release, the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes kicked in, which made actors go on strike, refraining from taking part in new projects and also promoting any of their upcoming releases.

Worried that the actors in the film won't be able to promote the film, Sony Pictures Entertainment decided to further delay Kraven the Hunter to August 30, 2024. And it brings us to now, where Sony Pictures Entertainment has once again pushed back the release of the film to December 13, 2024, with plans to open it in IMAX and other premium large-screen formats. The filmmakers did not provide a reason for the recent delay either.

The movie was to open before Madame Web, which came to theaters earlier this year, and Venom: The Last Dance which is set to open on October 25, 2024, but given the amount of delays it has faced, the film will now be opening after the release of both.

What is Kraven the Hunter about?

The film is based on the Marvel comic book character of the same name. The movie is a part of Sony's Spider-Man film universe where the Webhead himself isn't present, but the stories here focus on some of his greatest villains. It will be the fifth film in the cinematic universe and will follow characters like Venom, Morbius, and Madame Web, who have received their films.

J. C. Chandor directs the film and stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson as the titular character. As per IMDb, the film will follow Sergei Kravinoff as he goes on a mission to prove that he is the greatest hunter in the world. Ariana DeBose will also join Taylor-Johnson as Calypso, Fred Hechinger as Chameleon - Kraven's half-brother, and Russell Crowe as Nikolai Kravinoff - Kraven's father.

As for villains, Taylor-Johnson's Kraven takes on Alessandro Nivola's Aleksei Sytsevich aka The Rhino. However, this version of the character will turn into a human-rhino hybrid rather than the classic version with the rhino suit. The film will also feature Christopher Abbott as the Foreigner and Levi Miller has been cast in an undisclosed role.

Like every other Sony Spider-Man spinoff film, the Wallcrawler won't be appearing in the movie. This version of Kraven will differ from his comic book counterpart, as he will be portrayed as a superpowered anti-hero compared to the villain in the source material.

Kraven the Hunter comes to theaters on December 13, 2024.