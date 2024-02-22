Who is the newly added cast member to Venom 3? All confirmed stars and crew explored

Variety recently revealed that actor Clark Backo has joined the cast of Venom 3. While it is unknown who Backo will be playing, she will be joining Tom Hardy in this third film that aims to further the story of the Marvel anti-hero in live-action. The film will also be Sony's sixth film in its Spider-Man spinoff franchise.

While Venom 3 is set to come out this year, not much is known about the movie. Currently, there are only four confirmed cast members for the film, with fans only knowing who Tom Hardy will play: Eddie Brock/Venom.

Venom 3 stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and more

1) Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom

This was a no-brainer, given that Tom Hardy is the face of the Venom franchise right now. The star will be returning to star as Eddie Brock/Venom for the third time in Venom 3, and this will be the first time we will be seeing him since he starred in the mid-credits scene for Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Given that Venom: Let There Be Carnage ended with Eddie and Venom having made peace with each other and living together, we can expect the duo to work in much more harmony together in the upcoming film.

2) Chiwetel Ejiofor

Acclaimed actor Chiwetel Ejiofor will also be joining Tom Hardy in Venom 3, but his role remains unknown for now. Ejiofor has previously starred in Marvel films too, as he played Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange and an alternate version of the character in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Ejiofor is also best known for starring in other films such as The Lion King (2020), Children of Men, and 12 Years a Slave.

3) Juno Temple

Joining Tom Hardy in the film will be Juno Temple, in an unknown role. This won't be the first time that Temple will be starring in a superhero film, as she previously appeared in The Dark Knight Rises as Jen and shared scenes alongside Anne Hathaway's Catwoman. Aside from that, she is also best known for starring in Ted Lasso as Keeley Jones.

4) Clark Backo

Clark Backo will also be joining the cast in the film. Variety recently announced the Canadian actress' casting, but the character she will play remains unknown. Backo is best known for her recurring role as Rosie in Letterkenny and her starring role as Emma in The Chnageling.

Who is directing Venom 3?

The upcoming film will be directed by Kelly Marcel with a script that was written by her and Tom Hardy.

Hardy and Marcel previously worked together on the script for Venom: Let There Be Carnage as well. Venom 3 will mark Marcel's first time directing, as Andy Serkis wasn't able to return due to his commitment to directing another film.

Currently, the plot of Venom 3 remains under wraps, but fans can expect more symbiote action to take place here, with Eddie also having to deal with the repercussions of being sent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a brief period before returning to his universe in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Venom 3 is currently slated to release in theaters on November 8.

