How many times has Steve Guttenberg been married? Personal life explored as 'Police Academy' star files for divorce

Steve Guttenberg, the iconic star of Police Academy, is parting ways with his wife, Emily Smith, after six years of marriage. This marks his second divorce, following his first marriage to Denise Bixler, which lasted from 1988 to 1992.

Ad

Notably, Steve approached the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles on April 4, stating that he and Smith are separating due to irreconcilable differences. However, further updates are awaited.

People magazine obtained the legal documents related to Steve Guttenberg’s divorce, where the Short Circuit star has reportedly requested that he and Emily should be allowed to cover the expenses for the case from their respective sides.

Ad

Trending

Apart from this, Guttenberg would also pay spousal support to Smith at the same time. Steve and Emily had already signed a prenuptial agreement in the past, and this would authorize the division of “property and obligations” for each side.

According to Smith’s LinkedIn profile, she is pursuing her career as a journalist. She is serving multiple positions at the CBS Corporation, including reporter, anchor, and segment producer. Apart from this, Emily has been active as a licensed realtor at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties since 2019.

Ad

Emily was previously employed at the WABC TV, where she was a reporter and fill-in anchor for around three years. In addition, she had worked at UNPLUG Meditation. Smith completed her higher studies at St. Bonaventure University.

Steve Guttenberg does not have any children from his marriages: Personal life and other details

The New York City native has accumulated a huge fan base over the years for being a part of different films and TV shows. However, his personal life has also been in the spotlight at the same time. As mentioned, Steve Guttenberg exchanged vows twice and did not have any children from his marriages.

Ad

He also had not disclosed a lot of details related to the relationship with his first wife, Denise Buxler, to anyone. Popular newspaper Rome News-Tribune reported about the marriage back in 1988, stating that it was attended by only close friends and family members. His publicist, Jay Schwartz, said at the time:

“No tests, just true love.”

Ad

Although the pair separated around four years later, the reasons behind the same have not been made official until now. However, Guttenberg spoke about Bixler during a conversation with The Daily Beast in 2017, describing the latter as a solid and balanced individual. He further stated:

“She’s a very classy lady. She creates a wonderful home, her value system is terrific, and her character and integrity, and sense of humor … she’s a really nice lady.”

Ad

Just like her ex-husband, Denise appeared in many plays and musicals alongside the TV show Kelly and Company, where she was spotted singing and dancing with the students of John Glenn, as per IMDb.

According to Coming Soon, Steve Guttenberg met his second wife, Emily Smith, on a blind date, which was organized by Scott Rapoport, who works for WCBS-TV, in 2014. The duo dated for two years and got engaged around two years later, with Steve announcing the same through Facebook. The pair’s wedding ceremony was private, as per People magazine.

Ad

Steve Guttenberg was last seen in an episode of the crime drama series High Potential. He will next appear in the family comedy film, American Summer, and the release date of the same has yet to be revealed.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupal Sraban Neog Anupal is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a degree in Political Science. He developed a keen interest in the lives of celebrities, films, TV shows, and box office collections since an early age. After accumulating significant experience as a content writer across varied fields at companies such as The Indian Wire, DigiStatement, and QuirkyByte Media, he eventually settled on writing about his favorite genre - pop culture.



Anupal believes in conducting in-depth research while writing about any topic and relies on varied sources to ensure he produces holistic articles. He also often glances through content that was published in the 80s and 90s to gain a better understanding of the subject he is covering.



Anupal admires Robert Downey Jr., who played one of his favorite Marvel superheroes, Iron Man. He is inspired by the actor's resilience and the determination in overcoming past struggles to building a successful Hollywood career and admires the way he articulates his thoughts while speaking in interviews.



If Anupal could travel back in time, he would love to experience James Cameron's 2009 film 'Avatar' in a theatre full of fans. When he's not busy working, he binges on the latest OTT titles across languages. Know More