How is Netflix's Monster connected to The Boy Behind the Door? Explained

Netflix's Monster is the Indonesian remake of the 2020 movie The Boy Behind the Door, directed by David Charbonier and Justin Powell. Both movies depict the terrifying experiences of kidnapped children in remote areas. Focusing on the protagonists' desperate attempts to escape their captors while rescuing their friends.

Monster on Netflix, directed by Rako Prijanto and written by Alim Sudio, follows a similar storyline with a significant twist. This remake introduces a new dynamic by changing the gender of the main character and utilizing no-dialogue treatment in various scenes.

The cast includes Sultan Hamonangan as Rabin, Anantya Kirana as Alana, Alex Abbad as Jack, and Marsha Timothy as Murni.

Connection between Netflix's Monster and The Boy Behind the Door

Similar plot

Monster and The Boy Behind the Door share the same core plot of children being kidnapped and their desperate attempts to escape. The original follows Bobby and Kevin, two boys abducted from the woods and taken to a remote house.

Bobby manages to escape but returns to save Kevin, leading to a suspenseful cat-and-mouse game with their captor. While Netflix's Monster reimagines this narrative with Alana and Rabin, maintaining the essence of the story while introducing new elements.

The story begins with the friends enjoying a day out, unaware that they are being followed by a man named Jack. The sinister turn occurs when Jack captures both children, taking them to an isolated house.

The horror intensifies as Alana, trapped in the trunk of Jack's car, manages to escape, only to realize she cannot leave Rabin behind. The movie follows her attempts to rescue her friend while evading their dangerous captor.

Read more: Why there won't be Chicago P.D. season 11 episode 14? Explained

Cultural adaptation

Netflix's movie adapts the story to an Indonesian setting, which brings a different cultural context to the narrative. While the plot remains the same, the cultural nuances and setting provide a fresh backdrop for the story. This adaptation allows for a unique take on the familiar plot, making it relatable to a new audience while preserving the original's intensity.

Also Read: What is Mindy Kaling’s Running Point about? Details explored as show reveals first look

Monster centers around best friends Alana and Rabin (Image via IMDb)

Gender swap and character dynamics

The Indonesian remake differentiates itself with a significant change in the protagonists' genders. In The Boy Behind the Door, the story follows two boys, Bobby and Kevin. In Monster, the lead character Alana is a girl.

There's also a mute main character, which adds another level of intricacy. Due to this modification, the terror is more immediate and visceral since a greater portion is expressed through motions and facial expressions.

Read More: Outer Range: Complete cast and character guide for season 1 and 2

Also, the silent treatment of the movie increases the suspense as the character cannot call for help or communicate easily. It makes the story more dependent on nonverbal cues and visual signals.

The Boy Behind the Door is available on Prime Video, while Monster was released on Netflix on May 16, 2024.