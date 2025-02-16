How old is Renee Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy? Everything you need to know

Bridget Jones, portrayed by Renee Zellweger, is back in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy. Once one of cinema's most popular singletons, Bridget was happily married with two kids, until the death of her husband, Mark Darcy (Colin Firth), puts her back in the dating world.

Released just in time for Valentine's Day this year, Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy follows Bridget as she embarks on a new romance with Roxster (Leo Woodall), a much younger man.

Zellweger, who is 55 in real life, plays Bridget in her early 50s in the film. This is the third time the Oscar-winning actress has reprised the character.

How much is the age gap between Renee Zellweger and her co-star Leo Woodall?

A still from Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy (Image via Universal Pictures)

Born on April 25, 1969, Renee Zellweger is 55 years old as of this writing. While Bridget Jones's exact age is not mentioned in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, she is believed to be between 51 and 55. So, Zellweger is probably a couple of years older than Bridget.

Her co-star, Leo Woodall, was born on September 14, 1996, making him 27 years old. In the film, his character, Roxster, is specifically mentioned as being 29. This makes Woodall a little younger than Roxster.

In real life, Zellweger and Woodall have an age gap of roughly 28 years, while Bridget and Roxster's age difference in the film ranges between 22 and 26 years.

After playing minor roles in movies like Dazed and Confused, Zellweger landed her first leading role in the slasher film, The Return of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre. She gained prominence for her performance in the Bridget Jones film series and the Judy Garland biopic, Judy.

Meanwhile, Woodall made his feature film debut in the Russo brothers' film Cherry. He gained further prominence as a main cast member in the HBO anthology series The White Lotus and landed his first lead role in the Netflix series, One Day. He is currently starring in the Apple TV+ series Prime Target.

Renee Zellweger on the significance of the age gap romance in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Age-gap romance is not a new theme, but a woman dating a man younger than her is a new trend that can be seen in cinema. Anne Hathaway's The Idea of You and Nicole Kidman's Babygirl are two such movies, and now Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy has joined that list.

At the London premiere of Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Renee Zellweger reflected on the importance of the age gap between Bridget and Roxster. As reported by Variety on January 29, 2025, the Cold Mountain actress said:

"I mean, I think it’s nothing new. But maybe the social taboos are melting away… it’s never a bad thing. There’s certain things that we probably don’t need to have opinions about, and where people find love… why would that ever be a problem?"

Woodall agreed, stating that people should get used to this kind of relationship. He further added:

"It’s a real relationship that happens a lot and you know, we’re just not used to seeing it on screen."

Interested viewers can stream Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy on Peacock with a valid subscription.

